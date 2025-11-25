Union of Gnomes challenges you to free the victims of Snow White's tyrannical regime

Wait... what?

Union of Gnomes puts you in the pointy hat of a group of gnome freedom fighters

Pick out your hero to lead the revolt against the evil Snow White

Build a deck of abilities and gnomes to crush your enemies

You know, I've heard a lot of wacky concepts in my time. But I think even I took pause when I read about Union of Gnomes and its proletariat uprising against Snow White's tyrannical regime. Now available to buy on iOS and Android, just what is Union of Gnomes all about?

Well, this deckbuilding RPG is exactly as I said above. You play as a hero leading a band of gnome freedom fighters, attempting to take down the evil Snow White. Yes, this is one of those stories. But with a lineup of fantasy characters ranging from the Little Mermaid to the Wizard of Oz, you'll have your work cut out for you.

You'll pick from a roster of three heroes and make use of hundreds of cards and dozens of effects to take down Snow White's various minions. All while experiencing a sprawling story of fairytale, fantasy revolution.

No place like gnome

Wacky concept aside, Union of Gnomes isn't all looks. As mentioned, there's a breadth of content to explore, with plenty of synergising and strategy to be done with your deck of gnomes. There's also a full-on endless mode to enjoy in the form of Neverending Nightmare.

I'm not always swayed by fairytale revisionism, since there's only so many times you can say the Disney princesses were actually running a blood diamond mine before it gets old.

But Union of Gnomes seems to embrace the somewhat cheesy nature of the concept wholeheartedly as your band of diminutive partisans battle everyone from lumberjacks to small children in pursuit of freedom. So maybe the time is now to join the revolution?

