MapleStory: Idle RPG launches to add an idle twist to the classic franchise

A week after the official launch date was announced, Nexon is now bringing on the nostalgia with a new modernised twist as MapleStory: Idle RPG launches worldwide. So if you've always been a fan of this classic IP, you'll once again get to dive into its fantasy world - but without the hardcore grind this time.

Now, even if you're not familiar with the franchise, I'd say the RPG's colourful quests and new auto-battle mechanics should still be appealing, especially if you love RPGs but hate the never-ending farming. I personally love leaving my adventurers to do their thing and then just having to reap the rewards later on without much effort - which is exactly the appeal of MapleStory: Idle RPG's new AFK tweaks.

Of course, there's still plenty of hands-on customisation and dungeon levels to dive into amidst the auto-growth, more so if you're the competitive type who loves duking it out with others in PvP.

Plus, with the launch, there's a 14-Day Special Mission Event where you can score Elite Monster Summoning Point, Companion Summoning Ticket, and more just by checking in for 14 days. Meanwhile, the 10-Day Attendance Board offers a total of 3,600 Summoning Tickets for logging in too!

That said, it's easy to give it a go on both iOS and Android if you're still unsure, especially since it's free-to-play anyway and totally risk-free. As someone who was obsessed with Ragnarok Online way back when, MapleStory: Idle RPG definitely appeals to me in a similar fashion, and given how cute the visuals are, I'd say there's no reason not to have a look.

In any case, if you're looking for more info, you can head on over to the official website for all the nitty-gritty, or join the community of followers over on YouTube.