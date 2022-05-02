Get free crystals, hero EXP, elixirs and more

: May 2nd, 2022 - Added 1 new code

Looking for some free in-game gifts to claim? In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Lord of Heroes codes. You can use these coupon codes to get free in-game rewards such as Crystals, Hero EXP, Elixirs, and much more.

Working Lord of Heroes codes

BDAY220429 - New!

THX1YRLORD

Here is a list of all working Lord of Heroes coupon codes:

Expired codes:

THX2NDLORD

BDAY220404

SWEET4U

BDAY228229

BDAY228216

LOVELOH22

HAPPYNEW26

BDAY220101

HAPPYXMAS

OLGAHELLO

SNIPEROLGA

DOVOTEDODO

21HOLIDAY

BDAY211211

DONEWELL21

SCHNEIDER8

BDAY211111

KROMTODAY

05KROM10BD

CONSOMME

12HEROES12

HW1118HW

FIRSTGUEST

BDAY211030 - Rewards: Prism Gem x50, Coutume Gacha Ticket x1

Remember, Lord of Heroes codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working redeem codes and use them at the earliest possible time.

To avoid any errors, please make sure you entered the coupon codes mentioned above as they are written, including any special characters, capital letters, and so forth. You can easily copy it and avoid any errors.

How to redeem Lord of Heroes coupon codes?

On Android

Open the app and go to settings

Click on the Support tab and then click on the Event Code button

Enter any of the coupon codes mentioned above and click on the Use code button

That's it, the reward for the coupon code will pop up on your screen and you can claim the reward from in-game mail

On iOS

Go to the official website of the Lord of Heroes

Enter your in-game player ID and coupon code

Then click on the receive button and the next time you open the game, you can collect your reward from in-game mails

If you are a regular Lord of Heroes player, you have probably already redeemed many codes and are well versed in the process. But, if you are new to the game or it's your first time using them, don't worry, just follow the steps below to redeem codes.

About the game

