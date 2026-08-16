Lord of Heroes codes: August 2026
Get free crystals, hero EXP, elixirs and more
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| Lord of Heroes
| Lord of Heroes
Looking for some free in-game gifts to claim? In this post, we will share a list of all working Lord of Heroes codes with you. You can use these coupon codes to get free in-game rewards such as Crystals, Hero EXP, Elixirs, and much more.
Working Lord of Heroes codesHere is a list of all working Lord of Heroes coupon codes:
- LOH2000DAYS
- SUMMERBOOST
- RAVENLAMBDA - 1M Gold, 100k Renown, 10 Contract Summon Ticket, Link Summon Tickets
- DIRECTORPOEM - 1 Mystic Skillstone, 150 Elixirs, 10 Link Summon Tickets
- HAPPY5TH - 555 Linstones, 20 Alchemy Tickets, 20 Relic Tickets
- 5THWITHLORD - 500 Linkstones, 1 Primeval Stone, 1 Mystic Skillstone, 300 Elixirs
Expired codes
- BDAY251225 (expires December 31st)
- BDAY251214 - expires December 20th
- BDAY251211 - expires December 17th
- 251211BDAY - expires December 17th
- BDAY251208 - expires December 14th
- BDAY251127 - expires December 03rd
- BDAY251120 - expires November 26th
- BDAY251111 - expires November 17th
- BDAY251105 - expires November 11th
- 251102BDAY - expires November 8th
- BDAY251102 - expires November 8th
- BDAY251030 - expires November 5th
- 251027BDAY - expires November 2nd
- BDAY251027 - expires November 2nd
- BDAY251020 - expires October 26th
- LOHGL5YR - expires September 30th
- BDAY250930 - expires October 6th
- BDAY251005 - expires October 11th
- BDAY250927 - expires October 3rd
- BDAY250916 - expires September 22nd
- BDAY250909 - expires September 15th
- BDAY250831 - expires September 06th
- BDAY250816 - expires August 22nd
- BDAY250815 - expires August 21st
- BDAY250804 - expires August 10th
- BDAY250727 - Expires August 2nd
- BDAY250719 - Expires July 25th
- BDAY250707 - Expires July 13th
- BDAY250707 - Expires July 09th
- BDAY250701 - Expires July 07th
- BDAY250630 - Expires July 6th
- BDAY250620 - Expires June 26th
- BDAY250606 - Expires June 12th
- 250606BDAY - Expires June 12th
- BDAY250602 - Expires June 8th
- BDAY250527 (expires June 2nd)
- BDAY250524 (expires May 30th)
- 4YRTHXLORD (expires May 31st)
- BDAY250510 (expires May 16th)
- BDAY250501 (expires May 07th)
- BDAY250429 (expires May 05th)
- 250414BDAY (expires April 20th)
- BDAY250414 (expires April 20th)
- 250405BDAY (expires April 11th)
- BDAY250405 (expires April 11th)
- BDAY250404 (expires April 10th)
- BDAY250325 (expires March 31st)
- BDAY250312 (expires March 18th)
- BDAY250303 (expires March 09th)
- BDAY250229 (expires March 06th)
- BDAY250222 (expires February 28th)
- 2025VALENTINE (expires February 28th)
- BDAY250216 (expires February 22nd)
- BDAY250201 (expires February 7th)
- BDAY250125 (expires January 31st)
- BDAY250119 (expires January 25th)
- BDAY250115 (expire January 21st)
- LODIO500 - 100,000 Gold (Expires January 12th)
- 1000SHINING - 1 Light Soulstone (Expires January 12th)
- LORDWITH1500 - 200 Linkstones (Expires January 12th)
- HAPPY2000 - 250,000 Renown (Expires January 12th)
- 2500MOVIE - 300 Linkstones (Expires January 12th)
- ANSWERAHILAM - 10 Alchemy Tickets (Expires January 12th)
- NEXTCOLLABO - 10 Featured Relic Summon Tickets (Expires January 12th)
- GOODBYE2024 - 10 Featured Relic Summon Tickets, 10 Link Summon Tickets, 10 Contract Summon Tickets (Expires January 12th)
- BDAY250101 (Expires January 7th)
- XMAS2024LOH (expires December 31st)
- BDAY241225 (Expires January 1st)
- BDAY241214 (valid until December 20th)
- BDAY241211 (valid until December 17th)
- BDAY241127 (valid until December 03rd)
- BDAY241120 (valid until November 26th)
- BDAY241111 (valid until November 17th)
- BDAY241105 (valid until November 11th)
- BDAY241102 (valid until November 08th)
- BDAY241030 (valid until November 05th)
- BDAY241027 (valid until November 02nd)
- BDAY241024 (valid until October 26th)
- BDAY241007 (valid until October 13)
- LOHGL4YR (Valid until September 30)
- BDAY241005 (valid until October 11)
- BDAY240930 (Valid until October 06)
- BDAY240927 (Valid until October 03)
- BDAY240916 (Valid until September 22)
- BDAY240909 (Valid until September 15)
- BDAY240831 (Valid until September 1st)
- BDAY240815 (Valid until August 21)
- SUMMER1000 (Valid until August 20)
- 15WATER00 (Valid until August 20)
- VACATION2000 (Valid until August 20)
- 2500BURNING (Valid until August 20)
- THX3000 (Valid until August 20)
- BEATTHEHEAT (Valid until August 20)
- BDAY240804 (Valid until August 10)
- BDAY240727 (Valid until August 2)
- BDAY240707 (Valid until July 13)
- BDAY240703 (Valid until July 7)
- BDAY240701 (Valid until July 7)
- BDAY240630 (Valid until July 6)
- BDAY240620 (Valid until June 26)
- BDAY240606 (Valid until June 12)
- BDAY240602 (Valid until June 8)
- BDAY240527 (Valid until June 2)
- BDAY240524 (Valid until May 30)
- 3YRTHXLORD (Valid until May 31)
- BDAY240510 (Valid until May 16)
- BDAY240501 (Valid until May 7)
- BDAY240429 (Valid until May 5)
- THXTOLORDSTHXTOLORDS - 500 Linkstones + 100 Battle Skip Tickets + 1 Mystic Soulstone (valid until April 30)
- BDAY240414 (Valid until April 20)
- ARBORDAYS2 - 100 Linkstones,1 Earth Soulstone and 100 Elixir of Insights (Valid until April 11)
- BDAY240325 (Valid until March 31)
- HAPPY4THBDAY (Valid until March 19)
- 4000AND4TH - 500 Linkstones (Valid until March 25)
- GO4THPARTY (Expires March 16)
- BDAY240312 (Expires March 18)
- BDAY240303 (Expires March 09)
- BDAY240229 (Expires March 06)
- BDAY240222 (Expires February 28)
- BDAY240216 (Expires February 22)
- BDAY240125 (Valid until January 31)
- BDAY240119 (Valid until January 25)
- BDAY240115 (Valid until January 21)
- BDAY240101 (Expires January 07)
- BDAY231225 (Expires December 31)
- BDAY231231 (Expires December 31)
- XMAS23LOH (Expires January 1)
- BDAY231214 (Expires December 20)
- BDAY231211 (Expires December 17)
- NICE2MEETCOUPON (Expires December 6)
- 8NEWS1ST (Expires December 6)
- 8NEWS1500 (Expires December 6)
- NEWSWITH2000 (Expires December 6)
- NEWS3000A (Expires December 6)
- BDAY231127 (Valid until December 03)
- BDAY231120 (Valid until November 26)
- BDAY231111 (Valid until November 17)
- BDAY231105 (Valid until November 11)
- BDAY231030 (Valid until November 5)
- BDAY231027 (Valid until November 2)
- BDAY231020 (Valid until October 26)
- CODEGEASS (Valid until October 26)
- BDAY231007 (Valid until October 13)
- BDAY231005
- BADAY230930 (Valid until October 6)
- BDAY230930 (Valid until October 6)
- BDAY230927 (Valid until October 3)
- LOHGL3YR (Valid until September 30)
- BDAY230916 (Valid until September 22)
- BDAY230831 (Valid until September 6)
- BDAY230815 (Expires August 21)
- SUMMERFEST (Expires August 16)
- BDAY230804 (Expires August 10)
- BDAY230727 (Expires August 2)
- MIDSUMAV (Expires July 31)
- 4DREAM0
- VOICEQ20
- BDAY230707
- BDAY230630
- BDAY230620
- BDAY230606
- BDAY230602
- BDAY230527
- THX2YRLORD
- BDAY230524
- BDAY230510
- GRABYRFATE
- LOHEXPGIFT
- HAPPY3RDANV
- BDAY230303
- STARLORDS
- LOH77LUCKY
- LOVE2023
- BDAY230101
- 5000LORDS
- THX1000DAY
- THXLORD1000
- BDAY221111
- BDAY221105
- BDAY221027
- BDAY221007
- ONDALHI
- BDAY221214
- L0H1000DAY
- BDAY220930
- LOHGL2YR
- BDAY220916
- BDAY220831
- BDAY220815
- BDAY220804
- THXROSANNA
- BDAY220727
- HIASTART
- LOHXONEST
- BDAY220707
- BDAY220620
- THX1YRLORD
- BDAY220527
- EASY1000
- LODIO9PM
- 2000CYAN
- CYANLDO33
- BDAY220510
- BDAY220429
- THX2NDLORD
- BDAY220404
- SWEET4U
- BDAY228229
- BDAY228216
- LOVELOH22
- HAPPYNEW26
- BDAY220101
- HAPPYXMAS
- OLGAHELLO
- SNIPEROLGA
- DOVOTEDODO
- 21HOLIDAY
- BDAY211211
- DONEWELL21
- SCHNEIDER8
- BDAY211111
- KROMTODAY
- 05KROM10BD
- CONSOMME
- 12HEROES12
- HW1118HW
- FIRSTGUEST
- BDAY211030 - Rewards: Prism Gem x50, Coutume Gacha Ticket x1
Remember, Lord of Heroes codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working redeem codes and use them at your earliest convenience.
To avoid any errors, please make sure you enter the coupon codes mentioned above as they are written, including any special characters, capital letters, and so forth. You can easily copy/paste it to avoid any errors.
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How to redeem Lord of Heroes coupon codes?If you are a regular Lord of Heroes player, you have probably already redeemed many codes and are well-versed in the process. But, if you are new to the game or it's your first time using them, don't worry, just follow the steps below to redeem codes:
On Android
- Open the game and go to settings
- Click on the Support tab and then click on the Event Code button
- Enter any of the coupon codes from above and click on the Use code button
- That's it, the reward for the coupon code will pop up on your screen, and you can claim the reward from your in-game mail
On iOS
- Go to the official coupon website for Lord of Heroes
- Enter your in-game player ID and coupon code
- Then click on the receive button, and the next time you open the game, you can collect your reward from in-game mail
About the gameLord of Heroes is an RPG that places you in the shoes of a kingdom's monarch. Unfortunately, your world is in danger because of the conspiracies of its allies. Your objective is to get rid of all these threats using the best possible team of heroes. It is available to download on both Android and iOS.
- Interested in RPGs? Check out our list of the best RPGs for Android
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