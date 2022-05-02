Lord of Heroes codes: May 2022
Get free crystals, hero EXP, elixirs and more
| Lord of Heroes
Looking for some free in-game gifts to claim? In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Lord of Heroes codes. You can use these coupon codes to get free in-game rewards such as Crystals, Hero EXP, Elixirs, and much more.
Working Lord of Heroes codesHere is a list of all working Lord of Heroes coupon codes:
- BDAY220429 - New!
- THX1YRLORD
Expired codes:
- THX2NDLORD
- BDAY220404
- SWEET4U
- BDAY228229
- BDAY228216
- LOVELOH22
- HAPPYNEW26
- BDAY220101
- HAPPYXMAS
- OLGAHELLO
- SNIPEROLGA
- DOVOTEDODO
- 21HOLIDAY
- BDAY211211
- DONEWELL21
- SCHNEIDER8
- BDAY211111
- KROMTODAY
- 05KROM10BD
- CONSOMME
- 12HEROES12
- HW1118HW
- FIRSTGUEST
- BDAY211030 - Rewards: Prism Gem x50, Coutume Gacha Ticket x1
Remember, Lord of Heroes codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working redeem codes and use them at the earliest possible time.
To avoid any errors, please make sure you entered the coupon codes mentioned above as they are written, including any special characters, capital letters, and so forth. You can easily copy it and avoid any errors.
How to redeem Lord of Heroes coupon codes?If you are a regular Lord of Heroes player, you have probably already redeemed many codes and are well versed in the process. But, if you are new to the game or it's your first time using them, don't worry, just follow the steps below to redeem codes.
On Android
- Open the app and go to settings
- Click on the Support tab and then click on the Event Code button
- Enter any of the coupon codes mentioned above and click on the Use code button
- That's it, the reward for the coupon code will pop up on your screen and you can claim the reward from in-game mail
On iOS
- Go to the official website of the Lord of Heroes
- Enter your in-game player ID and coupon code
- Then click on the receive button and the next time you open the game, you can collect your reward from in-game mails
About the gameLord of Heroes is an RPG that places players in the shoes of a monarch of a kingdom that is in danger because of the conspiracies of its allies. Your objective is to get rid of all these threats using the best possible team of heroes. It is available to download on both Android and iOS.
