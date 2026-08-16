Get free crystals, hero EXP, elixirs and more

Looking for some free in-game gifts to claim? In this post, we will share a list of all working Lord of Heroes codes with you. You can use these coupon codes to get free in-game rewards such as Crystals, Hero EXP, Elixirs, and much more.

Working Lord of Heroes codes

LOH2000DAYS

SUMMERBOOST

RAVENLAMBDA - 1M Gold, 100k Renown, 10 Contract Summon Ticket, Link Summon Tickets

1M Gold, 100k Renown, 10 Contract Summon Ticket, Link Summon Tickets DIRECTORPOEM - 1 Mystic Skillstone, 150 Elixirs, 10 Link Summon Tickets

- 1 Mystic Skillstone, 150 Elixirs, 10 Link Summon Tickets HAPPY5TH - 555 Linstones, 20 Alchemy Tickets, 20 Relic Tickets

- 555 Linstones, 20 Alchemy Tickets, 20 Relic Tickets 5THWITHLORD - 500 Linkstones, 1 Primeval Stone, 1 Mystic Skillstone, 300 Elixirs



Expired codes

BDAY251225 (expires December 31st)

BDAY251214 - expires December 20th

expires December 20th BDAY251211 - expires December 17th

expires December 17th 251211BDAY - expires December 17th

- expires December 17th BDAY251208 - expires December 14th

expires December 14th BDAY251127 - expires December 03rd

expires December 03rd BDAY251120 - expires November 26th

expires November 26th BDAY251111 - expires November 17th

expires November 17th BDAY251105 - expires November 11th

expires November 11th 251102BDAY - expires November 8th

expires November 8th BDAY251102 - expires November 8th

expires November 8th BDAY251030 - expires November 5th

- expires November 5th 251027BDAY - expires November 2nd

expires November 2nd BDAY251027 - expires November 2nd

expires November 2nd BDAY251020 - expires October 26th

expires October 26th LOHGL5YR - expires September 30th

expires September 30th BDAY250930 - expires October 6th

expires October 6th BDAY251005 - expires October 11th

expires October 11th BDAY250927 - expires October 3rd

expires October 3rd BDAY250916 - expires September 22nd

expires September 22nd BDAY250909 - expires September 15th

expires September 15th BDAY250831 - expires September 06th

expires September 06th BDAY250816 - expires August 22nd

expires August 22nd BDAY250815 - expires August 21st

- expires August 21st BDAY250804 - expires August 10th

- expires August 10th BDAY250727 - Expires August 2nd

Expires August 2nd BDAY250719 - Expires July 25th

Expires July 25th BDAY250707 - Expires July 13th

Expires July 13th BDAY250707 - Expires July 09th

Expires July 09th BDAY250701 - Expires July 07th

Expires July 07th BDAY250630 - Expires July 6th

Expires July 6th BDAY250620 - Expires June 26th

Expires June 26th BDAY250606 - Expires June 12th

- Expires June 12th 250606BDAY - Expires June 12th

- Expires June 12th BDAY250602 - Expires June 8th

- Expires June 8th BDAY250527 (expires June 2nd)

(expires June 2nd) BDAY250524 (expires May 30th)

(expires May 30th) 4YRTHXLORD (expires May 31st)

(expires May 31st) BDAY250510 (expires May 16th)

(expires May 16th) BDAY250501 (expires May 07th)

(expires May 07th) BDAY250429 (expires May 05th)

(expires May 05th) 250414BDAY (expires April 20th)

(expires April 20th) BDAY250414 (expires April 20th)

(expires April 20th) 250405BDAY (expires April 11th)

(expires April 11th) BDAY250405 (expires April 11th)

(expires April 11th) BDAY250404 (expires April 10th)

(expires April 10th) BDAY250325 (expires March 31st)

BDAY250312 (expires March 18th)

(expires March 18th) BDAY250303 (expires March 09th)

(expires March 09th) BDAY250229 (expires March 06th)

(expires March 06th) BDAY250222 (expires February 28th)

(expires February 28th) 2025VALENTINE (expires February 28th)

(expires February 28th) BDAY250216 (expires February 22nd)

(expires February 22nd) BDAY250201 (expires February 7th)

(expires February 7th) BDAY250125 (expires January 31st)

(expires January 31st) BDAY250119 (expires January 25th)

(expires January 25th) BDAY250115 (expire January 21st)

(expire January 21st) LODIO500 - 100,000 Gold (Expires January 12th)

100,000 Gold (Expires January 12th) 1000SHINING - 1 Light Soulstone (Expires January 12th)

1 Light Soulstone (Expires January 12th) LORDWITH1500 - 200 Linkstones (Expires January 12th)

200 Linkstones (Expires January 12th) HAPPY2000 - 250,000 Renown (Expires January 12th)

250,000 Renown (Expires January 12th) 2500MOVIE - 300 Linkstones (Expires January 12th)

300 Linkstones (Expires January 12th) ANSWERAHILAM - 10 Alchemy Tickets (Expires January 12th)

10 Alchemy Tickets (Expires January 12th) NEXTCOLLABO - 10 Featured Relic Summon Tickets (Expires January 12th)

10 Featured Relic Summon Tickets (Expires January 12th) GOODBYE2024 - 10 Featured Relic Summon Tickets, 10 Link Summon Tickets, 10 Contract Summon Tickets (Expires January 12th)

10 Featured Relic Summon Tickets, 10 Link Summon Tickets, 10 Contract Summon Tickets (Expires January 12th) BDAY250101 (Expires January 7th)

(Expires January 7th) XMAS2024LOH (expires December 31st)

(expires December 31st) BDAY241225 (Expires January 1st)

(Expires January 1st) BDAY241214 (valid until December 20th)

(valid until December 20th) BDAY241211 (valid until December 17th)

(valid until December 17th) BDAY241127 (valid until December 03rd)

(valid until December 03rd) BDAY241120 (valid until November 26th)

(valid until November 26th) BDAY241111 (valid until November 17th)

(valid until November 17th) BDAY241105 (valid until November 11th)

(valid until November 11th) BDAY241102 (valid until November 08th)

(valid until November 08th) BDAY241030 (valid until November 05th)

(valid until November 05th) BDAY241027 (valid until November 02nd)

(valid until November 02nd) BDAY241024 (valid until October 26th)

(valid until October 26th) BDAY241007 (valid until October 13)

(valid until October 13) LOHGL4YR (Valid until September 30)

(Valid until September 30) BDAY241005 (valid until October 11)

(valid until October 11) BDAY240930 (Valid until October 06)

(Valid until October 06) BDAY240927 (Valid until October 03)

(Valid until October 03) BDAY240916 (Valid until September 22)

(Valid until September 22) BDAY240909 (Valid until September 15)

(Valid until September 15) BDAY240831 (Valid until September 1st)

(Valid until September 1st) BDAY240815 (Valid until August 21)

(Valid until August 21) SUMMER1000 (Valid until August 20)

(Valid until August 20) 15WATER00 (Valid until August 20)

(Valid until August 20) VACATION2000 (Valid until August 20)

(Valid until August 20) 2500BURNING (Valid until August 20)

(Valid until August 20) THX3000 (Valid until August 20)

(Valid until August 20) BEATTHEHEAT (Valid until August 20)

(Valid until August 20) BDAY240804 (Valid until August 10)

(Valid until August 10) BDAY240727 (Valid until August 2)

(Valid until August 2) BDAY240707 (Valid until July 13)

(Valid until July 13) BDAY240703 (Valid until July 7)

(Valid until July 7) BDAY240701 (Valid until July 7)

(Valid until July 7) BDAY240630 (Valid until July 6)

(Valid until July 6) BDAY240620 (Valid until June 26)

(Valid until June 26) BDAY240606 (Valid until June 12)

(Valid until June 12) BDAY240602 (Valid until June 8)

(Valid until June 8) BDAY240527 (Valid until June 2)

(Valid until June 2) BDAY240524 (Valid until May 30)

(Valid until May 30) 3YRTHXLORD (Valid until May 31)

(Valid until May 31) BDAY240510 (Valid until May 16)

(Valid until May 16) BDAY240501 (Valid until May 7)

(Valid until May 7) BDAY240429 (Valid until May 5)

(Valid until May 5) THXTOLORDSTHXTOLORDS - 500 Linkstones + 100 Battle Skip Tickets + 1 Mystic Soulstone (valid until April 30)

- 500 Linkstones + 100 Battle Skip Tickets + 1 Mystic Soulstone (valid until April 30) BDAY240414 (Valid until April 20)

(Valid until April 20) ARBORDAYS2 - 100 Linkstones,1 Earth Soulstone and 100 Elixir of Insights (Valid until April 11)

- 100 Linkstones,1 Earth Soulstone and 100 Elixir of Insights (Valid until April 11) BDAY240325 (Valid until March 31)

(Valid until March 31) HAPPY4THBDAY (Valid until March 19)

(Valid until March 19) 4000AND4TH - 500 Linkstones (Valid until March 25)

- 500 Linkstones (Valid until March 25) GO4THPARTY (Expires March 16)

(Expires March 16) BDAY240312 (Expires March 18)

(Expires March 18) BDAY240303 (Expires March 09)

(Expires March 09) BDAY240229 (Expires March 06)

(Expires March 06) BDAY240222 (Expires February 28)

(Expires February 28) BDAY240216 (Expires February 22)

(Expires February 22) BDAY240125 (Valid until January 31)

(Valid until January 31) BDAY240119 (Valid until January 25)

(Valid until January 25) BDAY240115 (Valid until January 21)

(Valid until January 21) BDAY240101 (Expires January 07)

(Expires January 07) BDAY231225 (Expires December 31)

(Expires December 31) BDAY231231 (Expires December 31)

(Expires December 31) XMAS23LOH (Expires January 1)

(Expires January 1) BDAY231214 (Expires December 20)

(Expires December 20) BDAY231211 (Expires December 17)

(Expires December 17) NICE2MEETCOUPON (Expires December 6)

(Expires December 6) 8NEWS1ST (Expires December 6)

(Expires December 6) 8NEWS1500 (Expires December 6)

(Expires December 6) NEWSWITH2000 (Expires December 6)

(Expires December 6) NEWS3000A (Expires December 6)

(Expires December 6) BDAY231127 (Valid until December 03)

(Valid until December 03) BDAY231120 (Valid until November 26)

(Valid until November 26) BDAY231111 (Valid until November 17)

(Valid until November 17) BDAY231105 (Valid until November 11)

(Valid until November 11) BDAY231030 (Valid until November 5)

(Valid until November 5) BDAY231027 (Valid until November 2)

(Valid until November 2) BDAY231020 (Valid until October 26)

(Valid until October 26) CODEGEASS (Valid until October 26)

(Valid until October 26) BDAY231007 (Valid until October 13)

(Valid until October 13) BDAY231005

BADAY230930 (Valid until October 6)

(Valid until October 6) BDAY230930 (Valid until October 6)

(Valid until October 6) BDAY230927 (Valid until October 3)

(Valid until October 3) LOHGL3YR (Valid until September 30)

(Valid until September 30) BDAY230916 (Valid until September 22)

(Valid until September 22) BDAY230831 (Valid until September 6)

(Valid until September 6) BDAY230815 (Expires August 21)

(Expires August 21) SUMMERFEST (Expires August 16)

(Expires August 16) BDAY230804 (Expires August 10)

(Expires August 10) BDAY230727 (Expires August 2)

(Expires August 2) MIDSUMAV (Expires July 31)

(Expires July 31) 4DREAM0

VOICEQ20

BDAY230707

BDAY230630

BDAY230620

BDAY230606

BDAY230602

BDAY230527

THX2YRLORD

BDAY230524

BDAY230510

GRABYRFATE

LOHEXPGIFT

HAPPY3RDANV

BDAY230303

STARLORDS

LOH77LUCKY

LOVE2023

BDAY230101

5000LORDS

THX1000DAY

THXLORD1000

BDAY221111

BDAY221105

BDAY221027

BDAY221007

ONDALHI

BDAY221214

L0H1000DAY

BDAY220930

LOHGL2YR

BDAY220916

BDAY220831

BDAY220815

BDAY220804

THXROSANNA

BDAY220727

HIASTART

LOHXONEST

BDAY220707

BDAY220620

THX1YRLORD

BDAY220527

EASY1000

LODIO9PM

2000CYAN

CYANLDO33

BDAY220510

BDAY220429

THX2NDLORD

BDAY220404

SWEET4U

BDAY228229

BDAY228216

LOVELOH22

HAPPYNEW26

BDAY220101

HAPPYXMAS

OLGAHELLO

SNIPEROLGA

DOVOTEDODO

21HOLIDAY

BDAY211211

DONEWELL21

SCHNEIDER8

BDAY211111

KROMTODAY

05KROM10BD

CONSOMME

12HEROES12

HW1118HW

FIRSTGUEST

BDAY211030 - Rewards: Prism Gem x50, Coutume Gacha Ticket x1

Here is a list of all working Lord of Heroes coupon codes:

Remember, Lord of Heroes codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working redeem codes and use them at your earliest convenience.

To avoid any errors, please make sure you enter the coupon codes mentioned above as they are written, including any special characters, capital letters, and so forth. You can easily copy/paste it to avoid any errors.

You might also be interested in:

How to redeem Lord of Heroes coupon codes?

On Android

Open the game and go to settings

Click on the Support tab and then click on the Event Code button

Enter any of the coupon codes from above and click on the Use code button

That's it, the reward for the coupon code will pop up on your screen, and you can claim the reward from your in-game mail

On iOS

Go to the official coupon website for Lord of Heroes

Enter your in-game player ID and coupon code

Then click on the receive button, and the next time you open the game, you can collect your reward from in-game mail

If you are a regular Lord of Heroes player, you have probably already redeemed many codes and are well-versed in the process. But, if you are new to the game or it's your first time using them, don't worry, just follow the steps below to redeem codes:

About the game

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