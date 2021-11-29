Redecor codes: November 2021

: November 29th, 2021 - Checked for new codes

Looking for free duels to continue your interior decorating hobby in Redecor? Our list of Redecor codes will provide you with free duels, so long as you manage to redeem them on time.

Redecor is a mobile simulation game that lets you showcase your creativity by decorating the interiors of your house. To start decorating, it provides you with a photo-realistic space and gives you all the tools and items needed.

After you’re done with the design, save and add it to your profile and turn on voting to receive views and comments. Additionally, you can be a part of the creative community where you can share your work with thousands.

Also read:

On the other hand, it has daily design tasks you can complete to earn rewards. After joining the community, you can also view others’ work and their profile to get inspired. It also has a dedicated section with information on different interior styles to broaden your knowledge and ideas.

Currently working Redecor codes

Expired

5CXD-UYD2

M284-GMNE

XJNM43T7

P6NQ6Q7R

XVMF5E3M

QAF4R4PU

FE75PM58

44FF4M4N

RKDH3UHM

UH473GTC

CCRXDP8M

9DYV8QFT

J34VBVU8

825EBC4Y

GTKPDNR3

868JCDAA

2HPDY4B5

X9R5D2FQ

38E984G8

XDQUPW56

E4PGY2FN

CUEXAQRY

4QPKFAU7

FEWPRW74

EPG5DD4V

5MD345BK

RR59PYLE

RXDQ85WL

7XJF45TU

G2MAE5NQ

Q4DQVT8W

WUHMLX7D

HDBCLPMY

XRVDMHXC

HD4KKC4A

P6YY5E2M

84QQTGNR

5U75TT63

473A3FQT

25EGA5WX

UR58XUTG

X9FG3YCT

AL4G8DAX

XJWHAY25

QM4B677D

2CLQ8N4

NNME3CKA

U8GC7AMG

P9T8Y274

NR2PRP6L

8GGMCCU7

93GNNF36

MNNDE3EG

EPNDF5LJ

7CBBA4EJ

8NFTDCQF

BNR83FNT

JE5QPCY6

How to redeem codes in Redecor?

Open Redecor on your device

Locate the Challenges tab and scroll down to the bottom

Tap on the redeem codes button

Copy one code and paste it inside the box

Once you hit the enter button, accept the Duel Challenge to receive the rewards

At the moment, there are no active codes. A new code will release every Wednesday.

How to get more Redecor codes?

Redecor codes are sent weekly and we constantly update our page with new and working codes. Make sure to bookmark us to claim the codes in just a click.