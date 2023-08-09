Tier Lists

Lord of Heroes tier list - PVP and PVE ranks

By Mihail Katsoris
iOS + Android
| Lord of Heroes
Updated on August 9th 2023 - Version 1.3.071905 - Last added Fram

If you are a new or returning player and you are wondering which are the best heroes currently in the game, all you have to do is check out our Lord of Heroes tier list for both PvE and PvP! We've ranked the heroes in the game based on their effectiveness in these two game modes so you can decide if you want to invest your resources in them or not.

About the Lord of Heroes tier list

In case you didn't know, PvE refers to player versus environment, while PvP is player versus player, where you go head-to-head against other players. For our PvE rankings, we considered the hero's performance in story mode mainly.
Lord of Heroes tier list ranks heroes from SS to C, with SS being the highest tier and C being the lowest. Naturally, you want to use the very best heroes you have at your disposal. With that said, keep in mind that future game updates might re-balance some of the hero's skills or stats and so we will have to update our tier list.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff. 
1
SS Tier

PvP
Hero Element Class
Alev
 Fire Striker
Aslan
 Earth Warrior
Joshua
 Water Sniper
Johan
 Fire Cleric
Krom
 Fire Warrior
Krom
 Water Guardian
Laieri
 Earth Striker
Laieri
 Fire Warrior
Lumie
 Water Warrior
Mei Ling
 Earth Striker
Mei Ling
 Light Sniper
Nine
 Earth Striker
Olivia
 Earth Sniper
Olivia
 Light Striker
Rosanna
 Dark Guardian
Schneider
 Water Striker
Vanessa
 Light Cleric
Walther
 Earth Guardian
The units of this tier are considered to be the strongest and they define the current meta in Lord of Heroes. If you have any of them, you are lucky. Obviously, gears play a big role in this game but these heroes are worth the investment. With that said, it doesn't necessarily mean that just because a unit is overpowered in PvP it performs the same way in PvE and vice versa- even though that's often the case.
PvE
Hero Element Class
Aslan Valkarios
Lord of Heroes Tier List Aslan		 Earth Warrior
Astrid Remond
 Water Warrior
Charlotte Grace
 Earth Cleric
Dhurahan Atirkan
 Dark Warrior
Johan Talede
 Fire Cleric
Joshua Levinth
 Water Sniper
Krom Ledios
 Water Guardian
Laieri Yen
 Earth Striker
Laieri Yen
 Fire Warrior
Laphieaes Selkena
 Earth Warrior
Lumie Miratisa
 Water Warrior
Mei Ling Qiao
 Light Sniper
Nine
 Earth Striker
Olivia Pavlichenko
 Earth Sniper
Olivia Pavlichenko
 Light Striker
Rosanna Devicci
 Fire Striker
Rosanna Devicci
 Dark Guardian
Vanessa Therese Alderune
 Fire Cleric

2
S Tier

PvP
Hero Element Class
Astrid Remond
Lord of Heroes Tier List Astrid		 Fire Striker
Fram Berge
 Water Guardian
Helga Schmitt
 Water Striker
Johan Talede
 Light Warrior
Joshua Levinth
 Light Cleric
Laphlaes Selkena
 Fire Sniper
Laphlaes Selkena
 Earth Warrior
Mikhail Blake
 Dark Sniper
Nine
 Water Warrior
Olivia Pavlichenko
 Water Sniper
Rosanna Devicci
 Fire Striker
Vanessa Therese Alderune
 Water Cleric

S-Tier units are obviously very strong and they can carry you through story mode or PvP just fine. Yes, there is a small difference in terms of power when you compare them to SS heroes, but make no mistake. The characters in this tier are more than capable of getting the job done. Some of them can be key for your team depending on your strategy.

PvE
Hero Element Class
Alev Valkarios
Lord of Heroes Tier List Alev		 Water Warrior
Alev Valkarios
 Fire Striker
Helga Schmitt
 Water Guardian
Joshua Levinth
 Fire Cleric
Krom Ledios
 Fire Guardian
Laphlaes Selkena
 Fire Sniper
Mikhail Blake
 Dark Sniper
Nine
 Water Warrior
Schneider
 Fire Striker
Schneider
 Water Striker
Vanessa Therese Alderune
 Water Cleric
Walther Bernhard
 Earth Guardian

3
A Tier

PvP
Hero Element Class
Charlotte Grace
Lord of Heroes Tier List Charlotte Grace		 Earth Cleric
Helga Schmitt
 Dark Warrior
Lumie Miratisa
 Earth Guardian
Schneider
Fire Striker
Vanessa Therese Alderune
 Fire Cleric
There's certainly a drop off in terms of their power levels when they are compared to units of higher tiers, but A-tier heroes are solid all around. Also, even if a certain unit ranks lower in PvP for example, it might very well be ranked higher for Story mode. So make sure to check that out before you make a decision about investing in gear. Of course, a lot depends on your strategy and how your team works.
PvE
Hero Element Class
Astrid Remond
Lord of Heroes Tier List Astrid		 Fire Striker
Fram Berge
 Water Guardian
Helga Schmitt
 Dark Warrior
Johan Talede
 Light Warrior
Mei Ling Qiao
 Earth Striker
Vanessa Therese Alderune
 Light Cleric

4
B Tier

PvP
Hero Element Class
Alev Valkarios
Lord of Heroes Tier List Alev		 Water Warrior
Astrid Remond
 Earth Sniper
Astrid Remond
 Water Warrior
Dhurahan Atirkan
 Dark Warrior
Lucilicca La'elaya
 Earth Striker
B-Tier is where things start to get tricky. Here's an example, Alev (Water/Warrior) isn't that good in PvP mode, that's why he ranks that low. But, at the same time, he's very good in pretty much every other type of content (He ranks S in our PvE tier list). So, before you make any decision about investing in these heroes gear, make sure they can perform well on the type of content you want to tackle.
PvE
Hero Element Class
Astrid Remond
Lord of Heroes Tier List Astrid		 Earth Warrior
Lumie Miratisa
 Earth Guardian

5
C Tier

PvP
Hero Element Class
Charlotte Grace
Lord of Heroes Tier List Charlotte		 Water Cleric
Dhurahan Atirkan
 Fire Warrior
Dhuraha Atirkan
 Earth Guardian
Helga Schmitt
 Fire Warrior
Lucilicca La'elaya
 Water Sniper
Mei Ling Qiao
 Water Sniper
Nine
 Dark Sniper
Schneider
 Earth Warrior
Zaira
 Fire Guardian
You just made it all the way to the bottom of our tier list. C-Tier units are simply not that good currently in the game. Of course, who knows, maybe a future update might re-balance these heroes and they can become viable. But, as of today, you better just simply avoid using them if you can.
PvE
Hero Element Class
Charlotte Grace
 Water Cleric
Dhurahan Atirkan
 Fire Warrior
Dhurahan Atirkan
 Earth Guardian
Helga Schmitt
 Fire Warrior
Lucilicca La'elaya
 Water Sniper
Mei Ling Qiao
 Fire Sniper
Nine
 Dark Sniper
Schneider
 Earth Warrior
Zaira
 Fire Guardian

6
About Lord of Heroes

Clover Games' Lord of Heroes is an epic RPG that invites you on a journey to build a kingdom. In this game, you may summon powerful heroes (gacha mechanics) with distinct skills and powers to form the ideal squad and fight various enemies. It features an open-world setting that's ideal for exploration as you can find new territories, build structures and harvest resources.

If you are enjoying this game, make sure to check out our Lord of Heroes codes to redeem every available code.

Mihail Katsoris
I enjoy playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). Everything started with an Atari 65XE. Then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, a Playstation, a Playstation 2 and so on. Anyway, you get the idea. I consider myself lucky to be able to experience the gaming evolution throughout the years. This is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.