Lord of Heroes tier list - PVP and PVE ranks
| Lord of Heroes
If you are a new or returning player and you are wondering which are the best heroes currently in the game, all you have to do is check out our Lord of Heroes tier list for both PvE and PvP! We've ranked the heroes in the game based on their effectiveness in these two game modes so you can decide if you want to invest your resources in them or not.
About the Lord of Heroes tier listIn case you didn't know, PvE refers to player versus environment, while PvP is player versus player, where you go head-to-head against other players. For our PvE rankings, we considered the hero's performance in story mode mainly.
Lord of Heroes tier list ranks heroes from SS to C, with SS being the highest tier and C being the lowest. Naturally, you want to use the very best heroes you have at your disposal. With that said, keep in mind that future game updates might re-balance some of the hero's skills or stats and so we will have to update our tier list. Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
SS Tier
|PvP
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Alev
|Fire
|Striker
|Aslan
|Earth
|Warrior
|Joshua
|Water
|Sniper
|Johan
|Fire
|Cleric
|Krom
|Fire
|Warrior
|Krom
|Water
|Guardian
|Laieri
|Earth
|Striker
|Laieri
|Fire
|Warrior
|Lumie
|Water
|Warrior
|Mei Ling
|Earth
|Striker
|Mei Ling
|Light
|Sniper
|Nine
|Earth
|Striker
|Olivia
|Earth
|Sniper
|Olivia
|Light
|Striker
|Rosanna
|Dark
|Guardian
|Schneider
|Water
|Striker
|Vanessa
|Light
|Cleric
|Walther
|Earth
|Guardian
The units of this tier are considered to be the strongest and they define the current meta in Lord of Heroes. If you have any of them, you are lucky. Obviously, gears play a big role in this game but these heroes are worth the investment. With that said, it doesn't necessarily mean that just because a unit is overpowered in PvP it performs the same way in PvE and vice versa- even though that's often the case.
|PvE
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Aslan Valkarios
|Earth
|Warrior
|Astrid Remond
|Water
|Warrior
|Charlotte Grace
|Earth
|Cleric
|Dhurahan Atirkan
|Dark
|Warrior
|Johan Talede
|Fire
|Cleric
|Joshua Levinth
|Water
|Sniper
|Krom Ledios
|Water
|Guardian
|Laieri Yen
|Earth
|Striker
|Laieri Yen
|Fire
|Warrior
|Laphieaes Selkena
|Earth
|Warrior
|Lumie Miratisa
|Water
|Warrior
|Mei Ling Qiao
|Light
|Sniper
|Nine
|Earth
|Striker
|Olivia Pavlichenko
|Earth
|Sniper
|Olivia Pavlichenko
|Light
|Striker
|Rosanna Devicci
|Fire
|Striker
|Rosanna Devicci
|Dark
|Guardian
|Vanessa Therese Alderune
|Fire
|Cleric
S Tier
|PvP
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Astrid Remond
|Fire
|Striker
|Fram Berge
|Water
|Guardian
|Helga Schmitt
|Water
|Striker
|Johan Talede
|Light
|Warrior
|Joshua Levinth
|Light
|Cleric
|Laphlaes Selkena
|Fire
|Sniper
|Laphlaes Selkena
|Earth
|Warrior
|Mikhail Blake
|Dark
|Sniper
|Nine
|Water
|Warrior
|Olivia Pavlichenko
|Water
|Sniper
|Rosanna Devicci
|Fire
|Striker
|Vanessa Therese Alderune
|Water
|Cleric
S-Tier units are obviously very strong and they can carry you through story mode or PvP just fine. Yes, there is a small difference in terms of power when you compare them to SS heroes, but make no mistake. The characters in this tier are more than capable of getting the job done. Some of them can be key for your team depending on your strategy.
|PvE
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Alev Valkarios
|Water
|Warrior
|Alev Valkarios
|Fire
|Striker
|Helga Schmitt
|Water
|Guardian
|Joshua Levinth
|Fire
|Cleric
|Krom Ledios
|Fire
|Guardian
|Laphlaes Selkena
|Fire
|Sniper
|Mikhail Blake
|Dark
|Sniper
|Nine
|Water
|Warrior
|Schneider
|Fire
|Striker
|Schneider
|Water
|Striker
|Vanessa Therese Alderune
|Water
|Cleric
|Walther Bernhard
|Earth
|Guardian
A Tier
|PvP
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Charlotte Grace
|Earth
|Cleric
|Helga Schmitt
|Dark
|Warrior
|Lumie Miratisa
|Earth
|Guardian
|Schneider
|Fire
|Striker
|Vanessa Therese Alderune
|Fire
|Cleric
There's certainly a drop off in terms of their power levels when they are compared to units of higher tiers, but A-tier heroes are solid all around. Also, even if a certain unit ranks lower in PvP for example, it might very well be ranked higher for Story mode. So make sure to check that out before you make a decision about investing in gear. Of course, a lot depends on your strategy and how your team works.
|PvE
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Astrid Remond
|Fire
|Striker
|Fram Berge
|Water
|Guardian
|Helga Schmitt
|Dark
|Warrior
|Johan Talede
|Light
|Warrior
|Mei Ling Qiao
|Earth
|Striker
|Vanessa Therese Alderune
|Light
|Cleric
B Tier
|PvP
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Alev Valkarios
|Water
|Warrior
|Astrid Remond
|Earth
|Sniper
|Astrid Remond
|Water
|Warrior
|Dhurahan Atirkan
|Dark
|Warrior
|Lucilicca La'elaya
|Earth
|Striker
B-Tier is where things start to get tricky. Here's an example, Alev (Water/Warrior) isn't that good in PvP mode, that's why he ranks that low. But, at the same time, he's very good in pretty much every other type of content (He ranks S in our PvE tier list). So, before you make any decision about investing in these heroes gear, make sure they can perform well on the type of content you want to tackle.
|PvE
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Astrid Remond
|Earth
|Warrior
|Lumie Miratisa
|Earth
|Guardian
C Tier
|PvP
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Charlotte Grace
|Water
|Cleric
|Dhurahan Atirkan
|Fire
|Warrior
|Dhuraha Atirkan
|Earth
|Guardian
|Helga Schmitt
|Fire
|Warrior
|Lucilicca La'elaya
|Water
|Sniper
|Mei Ling Qiao
|Water
|Sniper
|Nine
|Dark
|Sniper
|Schneider
|Earth
|Warrior
|Zaira
|Fire
|Guardian
You just made it all the way to the bottom of our tier list. C-Tier units are simply not that good currently in the game. Of course, who knows, maybe a future update might re-balance these heroes and they can become viable. But, as of today, you better just simply avoid using them if you can.
|PvE
|Hero
|Element
|Class
|Charlotte Grace
|Water
|Cleric
|Dhurahan Atirkan
|Fire
|Warrior
|Dhurahan Atirkan
|Earth
|Guardian
|Helga Schmitt
|Fire
|Warrior
|Lucilicca La'elaya
|Water
|Sniper
|Mei Ling Qiao
|Fire
|Sniper
|Nine
|Dark
|Sniper
|Schneider
|Earth
|Warrior
|Zaira
|Fire
|Guardian
About Lord of Heroes
Clover Games' Lord of Heroes is an epic RPG that invites you on a journey to build a kingdom. In this game, you may summon powerful heroes (gacha mechanics) with distinct skills and powers to form the ideal squad and fight various enemies. It features an open-world setting that's ideal for exploration as you can find new territories, build structures and harvest resources.
