Lord of Heroes tier list - PVP and PVE ranks

If you are a new or returning player and you are wondering which are the best heroes currently in the game, all you have to do is check out our Lord of Heroes tier list for both PvE and PvP! We've ranked the heroes in the game based on their effectiveness in these two game modes so you can decide if you want to invest your resources in them or not.

About the Lord of Heroes tier list

In case you didn't know, PvE refers to player versus environment, while PvP is player versus player, where you go head-to-head against other players. For our PvE rankings, we considered the hero's performance in story mode mainly.Lord of Heroes tier list ranks heroes from SS to C, with SS being the highest tier and C being the lowest. Naturally, you want to use the very best heroes you have at your disposal. With that said, keep in mind that future game updates might re-balance some of the hero's skills or stats and so we will have to update our tier list. Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.