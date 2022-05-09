Code Atma codes to get shards and diamonds (May 2022)

: May 9th, 2022 - Checked for new Code Atma codes

If you're looking for some codes, then you're in the right place. In today's article, you can find all the latest working Code Atma codes and how you can redeem them. We have tried all the codes listed below and at the moment, all of them seem to work on the Global server.

Code Atma is an interesting RPG with historic elements and iconic folklore characters brought up-to-date into a beautiful futuristic world ruled by chaos. We have to admit though, it does have major AFK Arena character vibes, especially given the way these heroes are designed. You can't help but wonder if that game actually played as inspiration for this one.

That aside, we are going to check out all the Code Atma codes that have been released to date. Some of these will reward you with Diamonds, while others with Gold or Atma shards. Regardless, each one will give you something useful so you wouldn't want to miss them!

Working Code Atma codes

No active codes at the moment

Expired

MD25USER300K - Rewards: x15 Shards 5* Atma - expires on 31st of December, 2021

Y01ATMA16M - Rewards: 25 Shards 5* Atma - expires on 31st of December, 2021

D25USER300K - Rewards: 15 Shards 5* Atma - expires on 31st of December, 2021

M06TOWER4K - Rewards: 10 Shards 5* Atma - expires on 31st of December, 2021

CodeAtmaXMogawty - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

CodeAtmaXMtashed - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

CodeAtmaXKireMobile - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

CodeAtmaXWhatoplay - Rewards: 500 Diamonds

These are all the codes that have currently been released in the game. You should redeem them before their expiration date, or you'll miss your chance at some freebies!

How to redeem codes in Code Atma?

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen

Step 2: Scroll down until you see a gift box that reads "Redemption Code"

Step 3: Type in your code and hit "Confirm"

Step 4: Open your in-game mailbox and claim your rewards!

Code Atma - How to get more Redemption codes