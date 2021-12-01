Kiss of War exchange codes: December 2021

: December 1st, 2021 - checked for new codes

If you have been searching for exchange codes, then your search ends here. Down below, will share a list of all the working Kiss of War exchange codes that players can use to get exclusive in-game items such as brilliant star, lucky box, gear, luxury bag, star point pack, evolved bag, and much more.

List of Kiss of War exchange codes

discord50000 - Redeem code to get an exclusive in-game reward

- Redeem code to get an exclusive in-game reward KowDiscord - Redeem code to get exclusive in-game rewards

Here is a list of all working exchange codes:

Kiss of War exchange codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest codes.

How to redeem Kiss of War exchange codes?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon on the top left side

Now click on the exchange button

Enter any of the above active codes and click on the exchange button

That is, the reward should now be immediately added to your in-game account

If you are new to Kiss of War, it could be challenging to understand how to redeem the exchange codes. But don't worry, we’ve got you covered. Just follow these steps to learn how to redeem Kiss of War exchange codes:

About the game

Kiss of War is a war strategy game set in the late modern period. It tells a story about a group of women with different pasts fighting against invaders with their allies. As the commander of the group, your objective is to recruit the most powerful troops and unite other commanders to eliminate the invaders.

Kiss of War is available to download on both Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store,