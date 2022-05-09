Tsuki's Odyssey codes: May 2022

You'll have more carrots than Bugs Bunny if you claim all of Tsuki's Odyssey codes

: May 9th, 2022 - Checked for new codes

Tsuki's Odyssey is a casual adventure game that immerses you into the world of Tsuki and the oddball characters of Mushroom Village. HyperBeard has recently released the title on Android and iOS. If you have just downloaded it and are looking for some free-in-game gifts to claim, you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all working Tsuki's Odyssey codes that can be used to get free in-game rewards.

List of working Tsuki's Odyssey codes

PARTY - Redeem code to get 1500 carrots

- Redeem code to get 1500 carrots fivemillioncarrots - Redeem code to get carrots (possibly reached the limit)

- Redeem code to get carrots (possibly reached the limit) millioncarrots - Redeem code to get carrots (possibly reached the limit)

- Redeem code to get carrots (possibly reached the limit) EnjoyYourFamily - Redeem code for 1000 carrots (possibly reached the limit)

Expired:

HOHOHO - Redeem code to get 2500 carrots

- Redeem code to get 2500 carrots SPOOKY - Redeem code to get 1000 carrots

How to redeem Tsuki's Odyssey codes?

Open the game and click on the three dots in the upper corner

Now go to the settings and click on the 'Express Delivery' button

Enter any of the code from above and click on the OK button

The reward from the code shall pop up on your screen as soon as you click on OK.

About the game

Tsuki's Odyssey is a beautiful casual game centred around Tsuki, a cute little bunny. It begins when someone steals the furniture from Tsuki's house. In Tsuki's village, businesses use carrots as currency, and now he needs a lot of carrots to buy new furniture. So, he decided to grow carrots. Now you have to make sure that there are always new plantations and also set on a mission in between to get extra carrots.

Tsuki's Odyssey is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.