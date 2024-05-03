Seven Knights Idle Adventure releases collaboration event with The King of Fighters '98

Which hero are you looking forward to the most?

Kyo Kusanagi and Mai Shiranui join the fray

Rate up event to make it easier to obtain the new characters

Login event with several goodies up for grabs

Following up on the Guild Wars update a couple of weeks ago, Netmarble has just released another one for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, this time bringing a fun collab to the mobile RPG. Characters from their sister game, The King of Fighters ’98, will be added to the Seven Knights universe alongside some in-game events to make it easier to obtain the new heroes.

The Seven Knights Idle Adventure x The King of Fighters ’98 collab event will feature two powerful characters from the franchise – Kyo Kusanagi and Mai Shiranui. The former is a melee-type Legendary hero with an active skill that boosts critical hit rate on damaging enemies. The damage dealt is further increased if the enemy is burnt during a critical hit.

Similarly, Mai is also a melee-type Legendary hero, possessing the ability to lower the evasion of several foes while simultaneously raising ally burn debuff. She can additionally amplify her critical hit rate when attacking opponents. Both these characters will be available until May 29th, so be sure to unlock them from the KOF ’98 Collab Challenger Pass before that.

Before you go on, check out these redeemable codes for Seven Knights Idle Adventure!

Accompanying these heroes are a couple of events that will remain live until the end of the month. The first is the special rate-up event for the KOF ’98 collab. As you would expect, it significantly boosts the chances of obtaining one of the new characters for the duration of the event.

The special check-in event is a great way to get yourself loads of freebies over a period of two weeks. You can win Mai Shiranui on the first day itself, whereas Kyo Kusanagi will be available by the fourth. Furthermore, Collab Hero Selection Tickets will be offered on days seven, ten, and fourteen.

Download Seven Knights Idle Adventure now for free. Visit the official website for more information.