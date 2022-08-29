Resortopia gift codes: August 2022

Getting free lemonades and cookies has never been easier, you just have to redeem Resortopia gift codes

If you are looking for free gift codes, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all the latest Resortopia gift codes that the players can use to get free in-game items such as Cookie, Lemonade, Cacha Voucher, Small World, Energy, Candy and much more.

List of active Resortopia gift codes

BEAUTYGIFT

popugift

cutecurry - 8000 Cookies, 25 Candy, 35 Gacha Vouchers, 1 Fortune Voucher

Resortopia Gift Codes are time-limited and expire after a few days. Make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working codes and use them as soon as possible.

Expired Codes:

tokucoco - Redeem this code to get exclusive in-game rewards

How to Redeem Resortopia gift codes?

Open the game and click on the setting button located on the upper right side of the screen

Click on the gift box icon and enter any of the active codes above

Click on the confirm button, and the reward shall pop up on your screen immediately

Redeeming Resortopia gift codes is a very straightforward process. But if you aren't aware, or if this is your first time redeeming gift codes in Resporopia, just follow the steps below to learn how to redeem codes in Resortopia.

About the game

Resortopia is a fun casual game developed and published by DH-Publisher. As a player, your objective is to build the best resort in the region and generate maximum wealth. You will aim to provide the best facilities to the guest so that they give you a handsome tip.

Resortopia is available on both Android and iOS. You can get it from Google Play or the App Store.

