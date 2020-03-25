NBA 2K Mobile codes: November 2021

: November 29th, 2021 - checked for new codes

If you are looking for the latest working NBA 2K mobile codes, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all active NBA 2K Mobile codes that you can use to get free in-game items like cards, energy recharges, standard gear keys, and much more.

List of active NBA 2K Mobile Codes

WHATITDOBABY - Redeem code for Kawhi Leonard card

- Redeem code for Kawhi Leonard card DAMETIME: Redeem code for Damian Lillard & 2x Energy Recharge

Here is a list of all working NBA 2K Mobile codes:

NBA 2K Mobile codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to use these ASAP. Also, make sure to enter the codes as they are written, including special characters, numbers, capital, and small letters, to avoid any kind of errors.

Expired

JRUESUMMER : Redeem code for Jrue's Summer Card

: Redeem code for Jrue's Summer Card SHOWTIME: Redeem code for Magic Johnson

How to redeem codes in NBA 2K Mobile?

Open the app

Go to the redeem section (It's on the left side of the screen)

Now enter any of the active codes from above

Click on the Pen button

Just follow the steps below to redeem codes in NBA 2K Mobile:

That's it, as soon as you click the button the rewards will pop up on your screen and will be automatically added to your in-game account.

About the game