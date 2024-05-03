Pokemon Go is bringing the Flock Together and Master Ball research events later this month

The final month of the World of Wonders season is going out with a bang

Flock Together research day will take place on May 11th

Master Ball research to be held between May 14th and 19th

Several rewards to be earnt in both events

If you're currently working your way through the Wonder Ticket experience in Pokémon Go, it’s time to take a little break as Niantic announces two more events taking place this month. First, we’ll have the Flock Together Research Day which will feature flying-type Pokémon at a much higher rate. This will be quickly followed by the Masterwork Research, based on the elusive Master Ball.

The Flock Together Research Day will take place in Pokémon Go on May 11th, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm local time. Pokémon like Pidgey, Murkrow, Wingull, Starly, Pidove, and Fletchling will be available more frequently in the wild, while Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Tailow, and Rufflet will be part of Field Research task encounters.

Check out this list of redeemable Pokémon Go codes!

In addition, you can also take part in a paid Timed Research which will cost $1.00 or your local equivalent. It offers some exclusive quests that grant some more encounters with the Pokémon I mentioned above. If you're lucky enough, you may be able to get your hands on a Shiny variant as well.

Then between May 14th and 19th, you can participate in the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders. It is a free questline which offers the powerful Master Ball as one of the rewards, alongside lots of Stardust, XP, Berries, and encounters. It’s a pretty long task, so be sure to complete it at your own pace.

You can also take advantage of certain event bonuses, including 10x XP and 5x Stardust for the first catch of the day and 10x XP for the first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day. This event also has a few Field Research tasks, giving away Stardust, XP, Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls on completion.

Finally, you can head on over to the Pokémon Go Web Store to get yourself all the resources required for this Masterwork Research. Download Pokémon GO now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.