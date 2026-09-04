Super Auto Pets tier list for September 2026
| Super Auto Pets
Are you looking for a Super Auto Pets tier list? Well, you're in luck, since we just made one especially for you. In it, we've ranked the pets from the best to the worst.
For those of you who don't know, Super Auto Pets is a multiplayer strategy (auto chess) game that was released on the 24th of September 2021 by Team Wood Games. This free-to-play game is available on iOS, Android, Steam, and even browsers. The synopsis is simple as can be - you pick a pet with which to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against other players.
SUPER AUTO PETS TIER LISTIt's time to talk about pets in detail! At the time of writing this article, there are 166 pets available, which are divided into different sub-categories. Some can be obtained through the shop, and some in exclusive packs. Each pet has a special ability that works well when paired with others. For such mechanics to work to your advantage, a good strategy is needed, as well as an understanding of which character will be profitable and powerful. That is why this Super Auto Pets tier list of the best pets was created - it will make everything less complicated for you!
1
S TIER
Pets that are at the top of our Super Auto Pets tier list are the ones that you should build your team around. They are the meta-characters right now, and you need to level them up as fast as possible because of the value they bring to your squad.
- Blue Whale (Danger Pack - Tier 6)
- Panther
- Rhino (Racer)
- Sumatran Tiger (Danger Pack - Tier 6)
- Bird of Paradise
- Cobra (Tier 6)
- Alpaca (Tier 6)
- Cat (Tier 6)
- Chicken (Tier 5)
- Clownfish (Tier 3)
- Dog (Tier 3)
- Lioness (Tier 6)
- Bison (Tier 4)
- Sumatran Tiger (Tier 6)
- Octopus (Tier 6)
- German Shepherd (Tier 6)
- Nurse Shark (Tier 5)
- Leopard (Tier 6)
- Sloth (Tier 1)
- Grizzly Bear (Tier 6)
- T Rex (Tier 6)
- Stegosaurus (Tier 6)
- Turtle (Tier 3)
- Snapping Jaw Turtle
- Warthog (Tier 6)
- Manta Ray (Tier 4)
- White Tiger (Tier 6)
- Pteranodon (Tier 6)
- Fire Ant (Tier 5)
- White Whale
- Wildebeest (Tier 6)
- Crane (Tier 5)
- Velociraptor (Tier 6)
- Vulture (Tier 5)
- Doberman (Tier 4)
- Jerboa (Tier 4)
- Lynx (Tier 4)
- Tyrannosaurus (Tier 6)
- Praying Mantis (Tier 4)
- Spinosaurus (Tier 6)
- Nessie
- Pixiu
- White Killer Rabbit
2
A TIER
You definitely won't go wrong by using the A-tier characters because they are all quite good, but you also have to take into account their abilities. They may require a small amount of additional investment to be as effective as the options in the higher tier.
- Deinocheirus (Mini Pack #3 - Tier 4)
- Philippine Eagle (Danger Pack - Tier 6)
- Saker Falcon
- Takhi
- Chameleon
- African Wild Dog
- Highland Cow
- Anteater (Tier 4)
- Secretary Bird (Tier 4)
- Saiga Antelope
- Emu (Tier 3)
- Buffalo (Tier 4)
- Silver Fox
- Malay Tapir
- Macaque (Tier 5)
- Wolf (Tier 5)
- Cockatoo (Tier 5)
- Egyptian Vulture (Tier 4)
- Cuttlefish (Tier 4)
- Blue Whale (Tier 4)
- Blue Ringed Octopus (Tier 5)
- Sealion (Tier 4)
- Vaquita (Tier 4)
- Caterpillar/Butterfly (Tier 4)
- Lobster (Tier 4)
- Cow (Tier 5)
- Eagle (Tier 5)
- Gold Fish (Tier 2)
- Baboon
- Falcon (Tier 4)
- Betta Fish (Tier 3)
- Hamster (Tier 5)
- Oyster (Tier 4)
- Ladybug (Tier 1)
- Lionfish (Tier 5)
- Poison Dart Frog
- Mammoth (Tier 6)
- Monkey (Tier 5)
- Moose (Tier 5)
- Moth (Tier 1)
- Ostrich (Tier 6)
- Parrot (Tier 4)
- Door Head Ant
- Penguin (Tier 4)
- Poodle (Tier 5)
- Puppy (Tier 3)
- Salamander (Tier 2)
- Seahorse (Tier 1)
- Seal (Tier 5)
- Shark (Tier 5)
- Skunk (Tier 4)
- Snake (Tier 6)
- Goat (tier 5)
- Squirrel (Tier 4)
- Turkey (Tier 5)
- Gorilla (Racer)
- Hippo (Racer)
- Zebra (Tier 5)
- Orca (Tier 6)
- Komodo (Tier 6)
- Manatee
- Porcupine (Tier 4)
- Crow (Tier 4)
- Osprey
- Bay Cat (Tier 6)
- California Condor (Tier 6)
- Platypus (Tier 4)
- Hammershark (Tier 6)
- Black Rhino (Tier 5)
- Tiger (Tier 6)
- Boar (Tier 6)
3
B TIER
The majority of pets that fall within the B-tier are quite average. They are not outstanding, but they can come in handy when facing certain foes and in certain teams. While they're still acceptable, there's a limit to how much you can rely on them.
- Bay Cat (Danger Pack - Tier 6)
- Poodle Moth (Mini Pack #3)
- Catfish
- Iriomote Cat
- Aardvark (Tier 3)
- Ant (Tier 1)
- Amsterdam Albatross (Tier 6)
- Camel (Tier 3)
- Zebra (Racer)
- Capybara (Tier 3)
- Chinchilla (Tier 1)
- Crocodile (Tier 5)
- Nyala (Tier 5)
- Silky Sifaka (Tier 5)
- Philippine Eagle (Tier 6)
- Dodo (Tier 2)
- Dragonfly (Tier 4)
- Duck (Tier 1)
- Flamingo (Tier 2)
- Fly (Tier 6)
- Giraffe (Tier 3)
- Guinea Pig (Tier 2)
- Hatching Chick (Tier 3)
- Hippo (Tier 4)
- Weasel (Tier 3)
- Slug (Tier 4)
- Jellyfish (Tier 2)
- Kiwi (Tier 1)
- Microbe (Tier 4)
- Mosquito (Tier 1)
- Owl (Tier 3)
- Panda (Tier 2)
- Sea Urchin (Tier 2)
- Pelican (Tier 4)
- Pug (Tier 2)
- Surgeonfish (Tier 3)
- Guineafowl (Tier 3)
- Reindeer (Tier 6)
- Flying Fish (Tier 3)
- Rooster (Tier 4)
- Sabertooth Tiger (Tier 6)
- Green Sea Turtle (Tier 3)
- Shoebill (Tier 5)
- Siberian Husky (Tier 5)
- Snail (Tier 3)
- Starfish (Tier 3)
- Swan (Tier 2)
- Helmeted Hornbill (Tier 4)
- Sea Turtle (Tier 2)
- Gazelle (Tier 2)
- Hercules Beetle (Tier 2)
- Elephant (Tier 2)
- Tapir (Tier 6)
- Toad (Tier 3)
- Triceratops (Tier 5)
- Walrus (Tier 6)
- Blowfish (Tier 3)
- Frigatebird (Tier 2)
- Racoon (Tier 2)
- Marmoset (Tier 1)
- Cockroach (Tier 1)
- Stork (Tier 2)
- Ram
- Emperor Tamarin (Tier 3)
- Blobfish (Tier 3)
- Iguana (Tier 1)
- Pillbug (Tier 1)
4
C TIER
C-tier pets aren't worth investing in, but if there are no other options, these pets will also do - at least, initially. Some of them that have synergies with others can turn out quite useful (like Camel), but only if they are a part of a certain team.
- Proboscis Monkey
- Anglerfish
- Armadillo (Tier 4)
- Bat (Tier 2)
- Beaver (Tier 1)
- Camel (Tier 3)
- Dolphin (Tier 4)
- Donkey (Tier 4)
- Dromedary (Tier 2)
- Duckling (Tier 1)
- Eel (Tier 4)
- Fish (Tier 1)
- Fox (Tier 5)
- Flea
- Frilled Dragon (Tier 1)
- Gorilla (Tier 6)
- Hawk (Tier 4)
- Hedgehog (Tier 2)
- Hummingbird (Tier 1)
- Kangaroo (Tier 3)
- Leech (Tier 3)
- Royal Flycatcher (Tier 3)
- Mole (Tier 4)
- Meerkat (Tier 3)
- Mouse (Tier 1)
- Musk Ox (Tier 3)
- Orangutan (Tier 4)
- Otter (Tier 1)
- Ox (Tier 3)
- Peacock (Tier 2)
- Polar bear (Tier 5)
- Rabbit (Tier 3)
- Bluebird (Tier 1)
- Rat (Tier 2)
- Sauropod (Tier 6)
- Llama (Tier 4)
- Seagull (Tier 3)
- Sheep (Tier 3)
- Shrimp (Tier 2)
- Stoat (Tier 2)
- Spider (Tier 2)
- Toucan (Tier 2)
- African Penguin (Tier 2)
- Wasp (Tier 3)
- Squid (Tier 2)
- Lizard (Tier 2)
- Whale (Tier 4)
- Black Necked Stilt (Tier 2)
- Woodpecker (Tier 3)
- Worm (Tier 4)
5
D TIER
When it comes to pets on this tier, it is worth mentioning that they lose out on many points to the pets on the tier list above, but they are still playable.
- Horse (Tier 1)
- Cricket (Tier 1)
- Frog (Tier 1)
- Silkmoth (Tier 1)
- Pig (Tier 1)
- Atlantic Puffin (Tier 2)
- Yak (Tier 2)
- Wombat (Tier 2)
- Scorpion (Tier 5)
- Cassowary (Tier 3)
- Bear (Tier 3)
- Bulldog (Tier 1)
- Rhino (Tier 5)
- Goose (Tier 1)
- Opposum (Tier 1)
- Lion (Tier 5)
- Piranha (Tier 6)
- Swordfish (Tier 5)
- Groundhog (Tier 1)
- Tropical Fish (Tier 3)
- Dragon (Tier 6)
6
F TIER
It's better not to consider these pets for investment during a battle, as they bring very few buffs and will do nothing but take up a slot in the team. Some of them, like Beetle, can be useful in the first round, but other than that, just avoid them. They are at the bottom of the Super Auto Pets tier list for a reason.
- Badger (Tier 3)
- Beetle (Tier 1)
- Pied Tamarin (Tier 1)
- Magpie (Tier 1)
- Chipmunk (Tier 1)
- Crab (Tier 2)
- Dove (Tier2)
- Hyena (Tier 5)
- Koala (Tier 2)
- Okapi (Tier 3)
- Cone Snail (Tier 1)
- Deer (Tier 4)
- Tabby Cat (Tier 2)
Our Super Auto Pets tier list was created to make the game easier to tackle, but it's in no way intended to discourage you from playing whatever you prefer. If you have personal preferences, then feel free to go with those. Just remember, the game will likely pose a greater challenge than it needs to! But maybe that's how you prefer it! We hope this guide was helpful for you - and while you are here, take a look at our list of the best strategy games for Android.