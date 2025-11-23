Menu
Promo & Redeem Codes

Fate War codes (November 2025)

Building a civilisation isn't easy. It requires lots of resources, which can be hard to find. Fortunately, these Fate War codes snag you free Starglitter and Gems.

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Fate War
Updated on: November 23, 2025 - checked for codes

Here we have a mix of strategy and base-building, where the task is fairly simple: expand your territory, get stronger, and join a Tribe of like-minded individuals so you can rule over the server. To do so, however, you'll need to build a powerful army, something we're on hand to help with.

You can redeem Fate War codes for some free summons (Starglitter) or for Gems, which are gonna come in handy if you want to speed up a construction or try your luck summoning for more heroes.

Let's take a look at the redemption codes, shall we?

Active Fate War codes

  • B39U37 - 10 Regular Starglitter, 5000 Gems (Expires 21st September) 
  • FWCHIEFTAIN - 1 Special Starglitter, 3 Regular Starglitter, 3x 5000 EXP Treatise 
  • FW2025 - 10x 7k Fine Food Bundles, 10x 7k Fine Lumber Bundle, 10x 7k Fine Stone Bundle, 10x 7k Fine Iron Bundle, 1000 Gems 
  • FWLAUNCH - 60x 1-min Construction Speed-up, 60x 1-min Research Speed-up, 60x 1-min Training Speed-up, 500 Gems
  • JOINNOW - 10 Regular Starglitter, 5x 1000 Gems

Expired

  • 96ZEKT - Halloween Candy (expires November 30th) 
  • HAPPYONEMONTH - 500 Gem, 60 1-min Construction Speed-ups, 60 1-min Research Speed-ups, 60 1-min Training Speed-ups (expires 5th October) 
  • ROGAPRIL25
  • ROGMAR25
  • Valentine2025
  • ROGFEB25
  • ROGJAN25
  • ROG4000
  • ROG2025
  • ROGXMAS
  • ROGDEC
  • ROGNOV
  • ROGANDR
  • ROGOCT
  • Discord3000
  • Discord2000
  • Discord1000
  • ROGSEPT
  • ROGAUGUST
  • ROGJULY
  • ROG666

fate war code redemption interface

How to redeem codes in Fate War

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Open your profile (tap the profile pic in the top left corner).
  • Step 2: Go to Settings.
  • Step 3: Select the "Redemption Code" option.
  • Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the "Redeem" button.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail in a matter of seconds.

How to get more codes?

The new Fate War codes can appear either on their Discord server or on their Facebook profile. You don't have to search everywhere, though; you can just check this page regularly because we add all the new codes to our list!

About Fate War

As we mentioned, Fate War is all about gaining ground, becoming stronger, and just generally becoming the toughest tribe on the block. In theory, that sounds pretty simple, right? 

In reality, it's a little bit more complex. You have to mine resources, battle various enemies (non-players), and slowly assemble some troops that could take over anything. The enemies are merciless, so occupying new territory is not always a piece of cake. 

