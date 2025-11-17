Sonic Rumble codes (November 2025)

Let these Sonic Rumble codes offer extra perks to help you outsmart all your frenemies and grab those rings first!

Fast-paced and chaotic, Sonic Rumble will have you keeping your blood pressure levels in check, as it's essentially a battle royale-like where you have to compete in 3 challenges against other players and try not to get eliminated in the meantime.

When I started playing Sonic Rumble, the thing that hit me first was how quick everything was. I tried to "outsmart" the other players and ended up getting third. I guess I got outplayed myself.

Of course, I got a bit bummed, but you can't stay mad at the world forever - besides, these Sonic Rumble codes offer extra perks that can help lighten the load.

The bright colours and constant movement make it feel almost like you’ve stepped into a chaotic Sonic theme park, and the most fun challenges are the ones where you have to collect rings, which is when you can completely let loose. You can destroy everything you see, but most importantly, go for high-value targets.

Our handy Sonic Rumble tier list can also help you pick the best characters to rumble with. In a (weird) way, you get the same feeling when playing Mario Kart Tour with your friends and you absolutely obliterate them!

Active Sonic Rumble codes

4EVERTHX - 50 Red Star Rings

- 50 Red Star Rings LAUNCHREWARDS - Exclusive sticker of Shadow

Expired

There aren't any expired codes yet.

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: On your mobile device, open the official Sonic: Rumble redeem page.

Step 2: Type in your code.

Step 3: Hit the "Redeem" button.

As SEGA described it, you can only redeem these via in-game methods:

The process is simple, but to actually have access to it, you must create an account beforehand (when you start playing) and use that to log into the website. That is the only way it will recognise your account.

Freebies not working?

There is an alternative redemption option when you go to the Shop, and if you go to the Red Star Rings option and scroll all the way to the right, you'll see a "Support Creator" option. That will ask you to input your entry, but that's not how you redeem the actual promo codes. This option only works for creator codes, which probably give you a discount on store purchases.

