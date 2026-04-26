Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm codes (April 2026)

Mobile survival games are often about desperately defeating hordes of enemies or avoiding them altogether. Not so in Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm! Here, you charge head-first into battle using your big, strong mech, and take on all the zombies rushing at you. To make a quick work of those nasty undead, you'll need powerful mech parts, which luckily, you can get from the Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm codes below.

From Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm codes, you'll get plenty of free Part Chest Keys, Gold and Diamonds, which will come in handy for tuning up your mech. The Part Chest Keys are used in the gacha to obtain new parts (that you can fit onto your mecha), while the Gold and Diamonds are currencies used to upgrade your mech or purchase new Part Chest Keys!

Let's dive right in and take a look at all the active codes.

Working Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm codes

MGAPR666 - rewards (expires May 07th) (new!)

rewards (expires May 07th) (new!) MECH7777 - 3 Part Chest Keys

- 3 Part Chest Keys MECH9999 - 7777 Gold, 5 Mech Shards, 177 Diamonds

- 7777 Gold, 5 Mech Shards, 177 Diamonds MGPLAY777 - 200 Diamonds

- 200 Diamonds MECH2025 - 2777 Gold, 1 Part Chest Key, 77 Diamonds

Expired

MGAPR888 - rewards (expires April 20th)

MGAPR111- rewards (expires April 08th)

MGMAR888 - rewards (expires March 27th)

MGAUG888 - rewards (expires August 21st)

MGJULY888 - rewards (expires August 6th)

rewards (expires August 6th) THX15000

THX10000

THX7000

THX5500

THX4500

WHITEDAYLOVE314

HAPPYVD214

How to redeem Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm codes?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the interface (while in the Battle tab).

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the interface (while in the Battle tab). Step 2 : Select Gift Code .

: Select . Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Redeem button.

If you're new to the game, here is a step-by-step on how you can redeem Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm codes:

All the rewards for the active codes will be sent to your in-game mail, which can be found on the right side of the screen.

How to get more codes?

New codes for Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm are usually released either on the Mech Assemble's official Facebook account or their Discord Server . The codes are only valid for a limited time, so you should redeem them as soon as you can to avoid any disappointment.

Also, the developers tend to release new codes whenever the game reaches a certain milestone, as we can see in the previously-released codes (the ones with "THX" in the name).

Codes not working?

About Mech Assemble Zombie Swarm

The codes might appear as invalid if they have expired, or if you didn't type them in all capitals. They are case-sensitive, so you need to write them exactly as shown in the list above.Mech Assemble: Zombie Swarm is a roguelike survival game, quite similar to Survivor.io . You will deploy your mech, equip it with various weapons and other upgrades, and then head into battle. Your task is to take down all the hordes rushing at you and collect the EXP they drop.

It's extremely similar to a few other games we've covered, and if you ever get bored of this one for whatever reason, know that there are codes for Adventure of White Chord, Wittle Defender codes and many others!