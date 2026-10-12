Physical fun in virtual worlds - local multiplayer on iPads and iPhones

Updated on October 12th, 2026 - re-checked games. Original Article by Mark Brown.

If there's one downside to the explosion of mobile gaming, it's the insularity of the experience.

Headphones in, eyes down, brain fully engaged. At this point, you're often cut adrift from the rest of humanity, a digital explorer blazing through your own little fantasy world.

But it doesn't have to be that way. Mobile devices are light and flat - ideal for passing around or for plonking in the middle of a table for all to see.

Often, it's easier to have a bunch of pass-and-play games on your phone or tablet, passing them around the table and using them to keep everyone engaged and entertained.

A mobile gaming session can, therefore, be every bit as sociable as a home console session on a big screen. Here are fourteen local multiplayer games for iPad on one device to show you how it's done.

Out of the Loop

Battle Golf

Out of the Loop is a 2-player game where one takes a turn looking at the screen, which will display a word. Each player will see the same word, apart from one player, who will instead see nothing. They are the impostor, who must now pretend they know the word in order to keep themselves in the competition. Now, every player needs to ask each other specific questions, seeing who knows what the word is and who does not. Once the group thinks they've found the impostor, they can vote them out, and if they are right, they win. Otherwise, the impostor wins. It's super fun, competitive and makes for one of the best local multiplayer iOS games on one device!Battle Golf is a local multiplayer sports game full of humor where two golfers, who are standing across from each other with just a lake in between them, need to get their ball inside whatever hole appears on the screen. In the lake, animals and small islands will appear, challenging you to quickly get your golf ball into the hole to score a point! Both players are able to play on one screen, attempting to quickly outplay each other. However, it's turn-based, so you'll need to pass the device to your friend for their turn. No sabotaging! We know just how tempting it might get to send your friend's ball into the void.

If you don't trust us, read the Battle Golf review!

Tsuro

Tsuro is a board game, made digital, where players pick one of three tiles and place them on the board. Their stone character then follows the path that was created, hopefully ending at a black spot and not crashing into other players or falling off the board. Tsuro has a very simple look and is a great title for both young and old - it's a classic tabletop for a reason - and can support up to 8 players online or on one device. If you and your friends want to try it out, we would definitely recommend it! It's one of the best local multiplayer games for iPads because the bigger screen makes it just that much better!

Read the complete Tsuro review in case you want to learn more details.

Ludo King

2 3 4 Player Games

MONOPOLY

King of Opera

2 Player Games : the Challenge

Fruit Ninja

Heads Up!

Badland

Mini Militia - Doodle Army 2

Ice Rage

Olo game