Out of the Loop is a 2-player game where one takes a turn looking at the screen, which will display a word. Each player will see the same word, apart from one player, who will instead see nothing. They are the impostor, who must now pretend they know the word in order to keep themselves in the competition. Now, every player needs to ask each other specific questions, seeing who knows what the word is and who does not. Once the group thinks they've found the impostor, they can vote them out, and if they are right, they win. Otherwise, the impostor wins. It's super fun, competitive and makes for one of the best local multiplayer iOS games on one device!
Battle Golf is a local multiplayer sports game full of humor where two golfers, who are standing across from each other with just a lake in between them, need to get their ball inside whatever hole appears on the screen. In the lake, animals and small islands will appear, challenging you to quickly get your golf ball into the hole to score a point! Both players are able to play on one screen, attempting to quickly outplay each other. However, it's turn-based, so you'll need to pass the device to your friend for their turn. No sabotaging! We know just how tempting it might get to send your friend's ball into the void.
Tsuro is a board game, made digital, where players pick one of three tiles and place them on the board. Their stone character then follows the path that was created, hopefully ending at a black spot and not crashing into other players or falling off the board. Tsuro has a very simple look and is a great title for both young and old - it's a classic tabletop for a reason - and can support up to 8 players online or on one device. If you and your friends want to try it out, we would definitely recommend it! It's one of the best local multiplayer games for iPads because the bigger screen makes it just that much better!
Read the complete Tsuro review in case you want to learn more details.
It doesn’t matter if you’re all in the same room or not - this one lets you play Ludo anytime and anywhere. Ludo King brings the classic board game to your mobile. And just like the OG board title, you and your friends can take turns on a single device. Simply put, Ludo King is a digital replacement for the board. To add to that, Ludo King also allows players to join a room and play online. You can create a room for your friends or even join a random room and play with random players.
More of a variety of mini-games, 2 3 4 Player Games have a lot to offer all in one app. It changes depending on the number of players you have, giving you the best it has to offer, depending on the number of players that are around to play. There are over 20 mini-games within it, as well as a 4-player battle cup. From shooters to fishing, you'll find something for everyone! This collection is ideal for a family gathering, a gaming night, or pretty much anything in between. You can enjoy all it has to offer from the same iPad, and that makes for some pretty interesting gameplay.
You've probably heard of Monopoly before - who hasn't? Maybe you've lost some of the money in your set, or you misplaced your board. Maybe you just haven't picked up a copy because it takes too long to take out. Well, the mobile version of Monopoly doesn't just hold all your pieces in one space, but it's also a shorter game that can be played, through pass-and-play, with members of your family or friends around you. There are a number of different rule sets, maps, and lots of cute characters - a classic, well-made. If you want to go for MONOPOLY but are being held back by the long duration of ONE single round, don't worry. The mobile version is much faster than the good ol' board game, and you can also add a bunch of house rules to make the rounds much more challenging and quick. Easily one of the best local multiplayer games for iPhones out there.
Combining battling with music, King of Opera is great for those who want to battle against each other, but might not be up for violence and real fighting. This game allows up to four players to control opera singers, who are trying to push their opponents off of the stage to get all of the glory! They can do this by keeping their beat and using their spotlight power to knock others off. Since the theme is quite unique, it leads to interesting outcomes. King of Opera will turn you against your friends and test just how strong the bond between you is. Sounds fun, but the competitive nature behind it makes it something to behold.
2 Player Games is a bundle of many simplistic and classic games that you can play right on your mobile device. With ping pong, spinner war, air hockey, snake, pool, penalty kicks, and sumo wrestling, there are just a lot of quick titles in this selection. The graphics are clean, allowing players to easily understand what they are seeing and get right into it. It's a good one to have on your phone if you regularly want to play 2-player games on one iPad with friends or family!
Did you know Fruit Ninja has a two-player mode, on one screen? You can battle against another player, swiping fruit in a small area against a timer, in hopes of having a higher score than the other side of the screen. Chances are, someone might already have the game installed (I do!). It's a simpler version, but it can be very fun if you enjoy it yourself or are playing against someone who has played a lot of Fruit Ninja. While it might get a tad bit more difficult in the multiplayer mode, it is plenty of fun. It offers a genuine local multiplayer experience. Read the Fruit Ninja review and find out why we gave it a silver rating!
Heads Up! Is basically the reverse of Out of the Loop. Instead of one player having a different word and trying to guess which player that is, one player has a word on their device, holding it against their head. The rest of the group then works together in an attempt to give clues to that player, so that they can guess the word before the timer runs out, dip down their head, and then get another word. They want to get the most they can within the time limit! Heads Up! has several categories, providing something for everyone, and is always very fun.
This very beautiful and atmospheric game has repeatedly received awards and nominations in the App Store. The first part of BADLAND is often sold at a good discount, and sometimes the application is even available for free. You can try to play Badland with two, three, or even four friends. Each player is given their own corner of the screen to control creatures of a certain color. The rest of the gameplay is no different from the single mode. Playing together is much more difficult and exciting, so we highly recommend playing with friends. Stock up on patience and endurance in advance.
You can’t talk about local multiplayer games and not mention Mini Militia. For those who haven’t tried it yet, Mini Militia is a 2D combat game. At a go, 6 players can join in and go head-to-head. It offers over 20 maps to explore and a wide range of powerful weapons - so you can load up your arsenal for the battle. Although the graphics is cartoony, the action is crystal clear, and won't feel blurry or too frenetic, no matter what's going on. A huge plus in my books. And if you’re offline, you can enter survival mode to pass some time.
Ice Rage is a hockey battle game that you can play together with your friend. At some point, Ice Rage became number one in the charts among sports games in 70 countries worldwide. This arcade hockey has two characters on each side: a goaltender and a forward that can be chosen from dozens of characters who differ in appearance and characteristics. You can play both single-player mode and multiplayer mode. If you are looking for a sports title you can play with your friend on one device, you should try Ice Rage!
Olo was the second pick on the GOTY list in 2012 on the App Store. That alone will tell you if it's worth your time or not, but let's go a bit more in-depth if that's even possible. Namely, the gameplay is so simple that a 3-year-old kid will get a solid grip on it in under a minute, which is what also makes it special. If you can create something so simple, and yet interesting while being original, you're a king and I'll hand you over my well-earned crown. Now, where were we? Ah yes, you're basically playing air hockey. There are 4 areas on the imaginary field. Let's say 15% of it is white on both ends, and the middle has 2 different colours of the same size. You just need to have more pucks, balls, or whatever that is, in your field in the end than your opponent. But the twist is, each puck that ends up in the opponent's field, counts as their pack now. And that means that careful chaos must ensue each time, not to move your own pucks while breaking his and bouncing them to your side. A real beauty to close off the list of best 2-player iPad games on the same device!
When I was 6 y/o, my gaming journey began on Amiga 600. That’s where the Worms, The Secret of Monkey Island, Lemmings and many other legendary games made their first appearance. People say: “you can’t find games like that anymore”, but I beg to differ. Anyway, you can still see the same passion and zoning out whenever I’m doing something I like, including my lifelong passion – gaming. I’m currently doing a different line of work, SEO Management and writing, but when the time allows I get into the games I love and spend some peaceful hours. If friends are playing with me, it’s even merrier.