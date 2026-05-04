Tales of Wind Radiant Rebirth codes (May 2026)

After I've had the pleasure of playing Tales of Wind in the past, the game took quite an unexpected turn - I won't go into details. You can find out for yourself. Anyway, I've now decided to make a list of all the codes for Tales of Wind Radiant Rebirth and explain how to use them.

By redeeming all these codes, you can get your hands on some free Outfit Gacha Tickets (which we all need), more than enough Shells and Silverstars to spend on anything your heart desires, but also some free Spirals, Artifact Maps and Lotus Fruits.

All of these will come in handy sooner or later, so I recommend you don't miss a single code. Let's check them out then, shall we?

New Tales of Wind Radiant Rebirth codes

MAYBREAK (expires June 30th) (new!)

EGGHUNT26 (expires May 31st)

Expired

GEARBORNTOWRR (expires April 30th)

VideoContest (expires April 30th)

TOWRRCARNIVAL (expires April 30th)

LOVEIN2026 (expires March 31st)

HELLO2026 (expires February 28th)

SNOWYAHRI25 (expires February 28th)

Thanksgiving2025 (expires December 31st)

TOWRRCANDY (expires December 31st)

D6R3YE2Y (expires November 1st)

FXVUEQ9J (expires November 1st)

JXSV5T3R (expires November 1st)

8W0GRW1D (expires November 1st)

BZ27UXD7 - Expires July 31st

LXKHPQCT - Expires July 31st

PCAR4HLW - 3 Outfit Gacha Tickets, 30 Gold Stardust, Shells and Silverstars (valid until July 31st)

DOW32X8L - 3 Cargo Refresh Tickets, 3 Gold Butterfly Bells, 300k Silverstars, 100 Free Spirals (valid until June 30th)

SD7VLDM1 - 100 Free Spirals, 500k Silverstars, 500k Shells, 1 Artifact Map (valid until June 30th)

QQICQGFP - 1 Outfit Gacha Ticket, 10 Lotus Fruits, 2 Enhancement Gems II (valid until June 30th)

NEWADVENTURE2025

TOWRRSTART

TOWRR2025

TOWRRGOGOGO

How to redeem Tales of Wind Radiant Rebirth codes

Step 1 : Go to the drop-down menu on the right side of the screen and open it, then access the Settings .

: Go to the on the right side of the screen and open it, then access the . Step 2 : Select the Promo Code option.

: Select the option. Step 3: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the codes, it's fairly simple. Just follow these steps:

The rewards for all the active codes will be automatically added to your inventory.

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Tales of Wind Radiant Rebirth

Tales of Wind Radiant Rebirth codes can be found on the official Discord Server or the ToWRR Facebook account . We are keeping an eye on both of them and will add any new codes here as soon as they're out! In the meantime, you can keep on living your journey and levelling up, since we're sure the future codes will provide some useful loot!If a code is not working, it's probably because it might be case-sensitive. I've written all the Tales of Wind Radiant Rebirth codes exactly as I tried them, and they all worked fine for me. If you can't seem to redeem one, chances are there is a typo, or you missed redeeming the code before the redemption date expired...it can happen to the best of us.Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth is just like Tales of Wind, so if you've had the pleasure of playing that before, you'll find it quite familiar. However, there are a lot of other little perks and features that make playing this MMO that much more enjoyable.

In short, you will create your character, level them up (here's a handy Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list to help you with that), equip various powerful skills based on the class you've chosen, and then start climbing the ladder! You can fight all sorts of bosses for rare drops, or even make a living by crafting and cooking. It's a fun adventure RPG for those who love the genre, with absolutely adorable visuals and soothing music. What's not to love?

And since you might be someone who can appreciate a good MMO, I can't NOT recommend trying out Crystal of Atlan! We even have the latest CoA codes, a detailed Crystal of Atlan tier list, and other guides!