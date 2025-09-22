Best open world games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Looking for the best open-world games for iPhone & iPad? Look no further, because we've brought the finest 20 of them together into this list for you. Read on to find out the best places to lose yourself on mobile.
Whether you want to explore a realistic world or one completely submerged in fantasy, there is probably an iOS open-world game for you. Often, there is the option to follow stories and quests or to just wander around, exploring on your own so that you can find whatever you stumble upon. We’ve compiled a list of games that go from fantasy through hyper-realistic or full of dinosaurs, all the way through to the ones where you can drive planes. There is something for everyone on this list.
How did the list of the best open-world games for iOS come to be?But where did iOS open-world games come from? They've arguably been around for quite some time, with a lot of people citing early adventure games as some of the first examples. Arguably, any title where you can choose which path to take (or, indeed, just dilly-dally around and do nothing) is an open world, which more and more titles are starting to be. As a matter of fact, there aren't actually many linear games releasing these, and a whole mass of games might have tight stories, but promote you exploring the level and making careful choices as to how you proceed.
- Here's our list of the best RPGs on iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Arguably, though, the rise of open-world games came within the last fifteen years, with series like Bioshock, Deus Ex, Dishonored and Hitman all promoting players to think outside of the box, and giving people the tools to progress but little instruction. Meanwhile, other titles like Skyrim, The Witcher 3, Grand Theft Auto, Just Cause, Legend of Zelda, and, of course, Minecraft, all gave people larger and larger worlds to explore - and as their popularity surged, we started to see more and more open-world elements spreading into other games.
We've got everything here from horror-based survival games to some of the names we've mentioned above, so do make sure to click through to find out what we believe are the best iOS open-world games for iPhone and iPad. And, of course, if you think we've missed something, then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date.
1
Off the Road
Exploring is sometimes more fun when you have vehicles to control along the way! Off the Road allows you to drive boats, trains, cars, helicopters, harvesters - basically anything that has wheels. You can drive wherever you want, switching your vehicles out and exploring. The game has realistic features like tire pressure, so knowing your vehicle may help.
2
Sky: Children of the Light
Sky: Children of the Light provides a beautiful, colourful world where you must restore the stars to the sky. Around you are the ghost-like shapes of other players running about and trying to solve their own little puzzles. You can only talk through gestures in Sky, but you will be chatting with others even if it is just using this, as the best part of the experience is the feeling of these others.
3
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
I love Don’t Starve. This is a survival game where you are plopped onto a world full of horror, and as the night comes you will find more monsters, looking to steal your sanity. Your goal in Don’t Starve is simple - don’t starve to death or really die in any way. Instead, you can start gathering and finding resources, crafting, and building a way to survive.
4
Genshin Impact
Probably one of the most popular open-world games on iOS in the last couple of years. Genshin Impact is a beautiful MMORPG where you have to find the Gods of all seven elements to get answers about your sibling who went missing when you first set foot in the world of Teyvat. Visually, it's a real eye candy, and you'll enjoy exploring every corner of the new world, as landscapes are truly wonderfully made. Gameplay is very active, and most of the action will be in your hands, so players who love a bit of a challenge will be in for a treat.
5
Second Galaxy
Maybe space is more you thing, in which case, Second Galaxy is great for space explorations! You can travel across thousands of realistic star systems, battling other ships along the way. This game is quite massive in the amount of places you can explore and really does a great job of delivering a galaxy full of adventure!
6
Morphite
Traveling through a wonderful, procedurally generated world in outer space, Morphite is a wonderful adventure and exploration game that takes some aspects from No Man’s Sky and brings it to a colorful and bright polygon-styled world. You can drive vehicles or ride creatures, all depending on the planet you land on and decide to explore, until you get bored and move on to the next.
7
Dragon Raja
Dragon Raja is an anime MMORPG with some beautiful graphics to really help you get into the game! There are tons to do in this beautiful world from fighting in battles to fulfilling quests to simply interacting with the different people you come across. You can work on your skills by slaying monsters you find or just explore around, hoping to discover a beautiful place.
We have some codes for Dragon Raja that you can use in case you decide to give it a go.
8
Goat Simulator
Goat Simulator is a strange open world game, where you can run into bugs, play as a goat, explore a big world and cause all sorts of chaos. You can headbut whatever, spend time wrecking random things, harass people and really do whatever you want as a goat. You don’t really live your life like a real goat, so just embrace it and cause chaos.
9
Minecraft
Minecraft is a game everyone has heard of - you are able to build up blocky structures, mine, fight mobs, grow food, discover temples and much, much more. The game itself has large worlds with tons to discover, but Minecraft doesn’t have a quest system, leaving you to your own devices when it comes to building the world of your dreams.
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
GTA is always mentioned when it comes to open world games, so we have included Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This game has a storyline, but you don’t have to follow it and can instead start exploring around the town, driving to new areas, and just seeing where the world takes you. It doesn’t have the best graphics, but GTA is nostalgic.
11
Junk Jack
Junk Jack is an interesting alternative to Terraria. This game is an open-world sandbox game with many items, crafting, and so on. Also, this game has a fantastic plot, which you can get to know during your incredible survival. In this game, you can study the underground and aboveground worlds and battle with many interesting bosses. Also, you can connect additional users to the game. You can play with up to three friends on the local network, and the Internet connection is available for two players.
12
Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is another great open-world game. In the game, you will find many powerful characters and a lot of different weapons. Moreover, the game is constantly updated with new characters and weapons. The main advantage of the game is a dynamic combat system and a huge variety of enemies. Also, if you are an anime fan, you should definitely like the style of the game.
We have ranked all of the weapons and characters in the ToF tier list that you should definitely look at if you decide to play this one. It will make your gameplay much smoother.
13
Stardew Valley
Essentially, Stardew Valley is a farming RPG adventure, but it is set in an open world which you can explore in any way you see fit. You'll inherit an estate in a small town next to the sea which is very disorganized at first, but it's a place to start. On the way, you'll get to know the citizens better, learn what they like and dislike, hang out with them, and even get into a relationship with some if things get serious. However, exploration will leave you wanting more most of the time, as you have old mines where you can play as an adventurer and get some rare items and ore, rivers and sea to fish, and there's even a Wizard's tower somewhere, but you'll have to find it yourself!
14
Nimian Legends: BrightRidge
With more of a focus on landscape, Nimian Legends: BrightRidge is a lovely game where you can explore around the world, discovering all there is to find and taking pictures along the way. You can play freely, just going wherever you are drawn too or can play a story mode that will guide you and lead you to fighting enemies in the world. Either way, it’s a lovely world.
15
Sunless Sea
Sunless Sea is another interesting open-world game where you have to explore a world full of adventures on your steamship. It has beautiful gloomy graphics and the fantastic dark atmosphere of Fallen London. You will have to fight in real-time battles against various enemies, trade, upgrade your steamship, and hire incredible officers. If you are looking for a game with a great story, Sunless Sea is one of the best options!
16
Black Desert Mobile
Black Desert Mobile is free and requires an internet connection. This fantasy game, with mechanics that match most of the features of the original PC version, has managed to raise over $1 billion since its inception in 2015.
One of the important features is an automatic movement, which will allow you to simplify the laborious process of moving around locations, especially on the small screens of your mobile devices. The character will move automatically until he gets to the place or is intercepted. You also get full-fledged 3D graphics with the ability to scroll the camera and 8 available spells that make the combat system in the game really variable.
17
Albion Online
Albion Online is a fantasy sandbox MMORPG featuring a player-driven economy, class-free combat, and constant PvP combat. Explore a huge open world full of dangers and opportunities. Strengthen your wealth, make alliances, and leave your mark on the world of Albion.
18
Terraria
One of the most striking analogs of the famous Minecraft is the 2D sandbox of the highest quality - Terraria. It is immediately clear that the game is not suitable for lovers of excellent graphics, but less sophisticated gamers will definitely like it.
In general, the game is interesting for many factors. With the growth of your opportunities, the excitement also increases. In the current version, there is a beautiful visualization of many effects, and the quality of the overall graphic component has increased. It's now possible to have mounts that have special abilities, while on horseback you can attack and dig.
19
Crashlands
It all starts with the fact that the main character Flux, who works as an interplanetary messenger, along with her robotic assistant Juice Box, flies in a spaceship over the planet Woanope. After some time, an alien monster Hewgodooko bursts into them. The villain destroys their ship and the protagonist lands on the planet.
The gameplay here is not very different from other RPG games: you are given a quest and you complete it. You also need to collect various equipment and upgrade your character while exploring the world.
[game id="23203"
20
Gangstar Vegas
Gangstar Vegas is somewhat similar in concept to Sleeping Dogs: compact city, not many cars. The character is made surprisingly well. The plot is classic: he was supposed to lose the fight, but inadvertently knocked out his opponent with a not-so-powerful hook. And after that adventures in the criminal world begin.