Neverness to Everness looks to reignite hype with debut of new limited-time recruitment

Neverness to Everness is adding a new limited-time recruitment board

The board features the new S-class character, Witch of Time: Hotori

Hopefully, it'll distract from a rough few weeks for Hotta Studio

It's been a tough few weeks for Neverness to Everness. While the open-world ARPG initially received immense fanfare, a poorly handled controversy over AI assets has led to intense backlash from fans and creators. But Hotta Studio are looking to win back the crowd with a host of new content drops for Neverness to Everness.

The Misty Tipsy Style board is available after completing Prologue: A New Destination - Head to Eibon Antique Shop and will feature the S-class Witch of Time: Hotori alongside three additional A-class characters, Haniel, Aurelia and Skia. All of whom will, I'm sure, find a place on our Neverness to Everness tier list.

Hotori certainly seems to have it together for what Hotta describe as basically a booze hound. But in either case, alongside these new characters, you'll also be able to grab new liveries and cosmetics for the glider and bikes. It's a small but pretty welcome drop that adds plenty of new stuff to work your way towards.

Ride it out

For better or for worse, I'm not sure the AI controversy will impact NtE in the long-term. However, even so, I'm sure it will leave a sour taste in the mouths of sceptics that Hotta aren't coming out with something more substantial to win back fans. A summoning board is not exactly groundbreaking after all.

At the same time, this is what many fans are here for, so it wouldn't surprise me if Hotta Studio are intent on keeping those who've initially warmed to Neverness to Everness on board and waiting out the controversy.

Looking to find some of the other great releases on mobile? Well then, you need look no further than our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to find our curated picks for you to play!