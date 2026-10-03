Updated on October 3rd, 2026 - checked for codes

Dragon Raja compels you to invest extra money in order to progress in the story. But you can avoid this to some extent if you use thein our list. By redeeming these codes, you can get essential goodies which include gold coins, evolution stones and potions.

For more freebies, you should check out our Raid codes, Idle Heroes codes, Cookie Run Kingdom codes and the rest of our collection. We are sure you'll find at least one other game you're playing.

Now, let’s take a look at the Dragon Raja codes.

Currently working Dragon Raja codes

No current active codes

Expired Codes

BGDBUGXV - EU/NA SEA (expires July 01st)

EU/NA SEA (expires July 01st) HSRHKDV - SEA (expires July 01st)

- SEA (expires July 01st) BGCWWMXN - EU/NA SEA (expires July 01st)

EU/NA SEA (expires July 01st) HRFYCSH - SEA (expires July 01st)

- SEA (expires July 01st) BGBUASHY - EU/NA SEA (expires June 14th)



EU/NA SEA (expires June 14th) HQANSVH - SEA (expires June 14th)

SEA (expires June 14th) BGAGMUMD - EU/NA SEA (expires June 01st)

EU/NA SEA (expires June 01st) HPJTHKH - SEA (expires June 01st)

- SEA (expires June 01st) BFZRJDPJ - EU/NA SEA (expires June 01st)

EU/NA SEA (expires June 01st) HNUACGZ - SEA (expires June 01st)

- SEA (expires June 01st) BGBNRAWA - EU/NA SEA (expires May 31st)



EU/NA SEA (expires May 31st) HMLDDLS - SEA (expires May 31st)

SEA (expires May 31st) BGAJEGZC - EU/NA SEA (expires May 24th)



EU/NA SEA (expires May 24th) HLABSUH - SEA (expires May 24th)

SEA (expires May 24th) BFZGCBLX - EU/NA SEA (expires May 01st)

EU/NA SEA (expires May 01st) HKQHSLK - SEA (expires May 01st)

- SEA (expires May 01st) BFYMZBFU - EU/NA SEA (expires May 01st)

EU/NA SEA (expires May 01st) HJEFNCA - SEA (expires May 01st)

- SEA (expires May 01st) BFXBBQST - EU/NA SEA (expires May 01st)

EU/NA SEA (expires May 01st) HHAMGBT - SEA (expires May 01st)

- SEA (expires May 01st) BFWXPJPL - EU/NA (expires April 24th)

EU/NA (expires April 24th) HGBLXXR - SEA (expires April 24th)

- SEA (expires April 24th) BFTNZHNJ - EU/NA (expires April 01st)

- EU/NA (expires April 01st) HFVGRCD - SEA (expires April 01st)

- SEA (expires April 01st) BFSTFWKM - EU/NA (expires April 01st)



EU/NA (expires April 01st) HCKSYVC - SEA (expires April 01st)

SEA (expires April 01st) BFREYUBB - EU/NA (expires April 01st)

- EU/NA (expires April 01st) HBCVEVG - SEA (expires April 01st)

- SEA (expires April 01st) BFQUKBGF - EU/NA (expires April 01st)

- EU/NA (expires April 01st) HAVKDZB - SEA (expires April 01st)

- SEA (expires April 01st) BFPHJSVT - EU/NA (expires March 14th)



- EU/NA (expires March 14th) GZGGSKY - SEA (expires March 14th)

SEA (expires March 14th) BFNKMGFV - EU/NA (expires March 14th)



EU/NA (expires March 14th) GYZYJMB - SEA (expires March 14th)

SEA (expires March 14th) BFMSQPQN - EU/NA (expires February 14th)



EU/NA (expires February 14th) GXPUAHU - SEA (expires February 14th)

SEA (expires February 14th) BFLPDHYG - EU/NA (expires February 14th)

- EU/NA (expires February 14th) GWGUYRR - SEA (expires February 14th)

- SEA (expires February 14th) BFHYKJLB - EU/NA (expires February 14th)

EU/NA (expires February 14th) GVSKMQB - SEA (expires February 14th)

- SEA (expires February 14th) BFGVAJEE - EU/NA (expires February 01st)

EU/NA (expires February 01st) GUQWZLY - SEA (expires February 01st)

- SEA (expires February 01st) BFFFVVCF - EU/NA (expires January 07th)

EU/NA (expires January 07th) GTYPUSP - SEA (expires January 07th)

SEA (expires January 07th) BFEJTUHP - EU/NA (expires January 07th)

EU/NA (expires January 07th) GSYXKRR - SEA (expires January 07th)

SEA (expires January 07th) BFDXSETV - EU/NA (expires January 07th)



EU/NA (expires January 07th) GRUVAAG - SEA (expires January 07th)

SEA (expires January 07th) BFCYZNUC - EU/NA (expires January 01st)

EU/NA (expires January 01st) GQVELBU - SEA (expires January 01st)

SEA (expires January 01st) BFBCPCYD - EU/NA (expires January 01st)

EU/NA (expires January 01st) GPWFPQX - SEA (expires January 01st)

SEA (expires January 01st) BFAGWVJG - EU/NA (expires January 01st)



EU/NA (expires January 01st) GNYGXPD - SEA (expires January 01st)

SEA (expires January 01st) BEZASHSV - EU/NA (expires December 07th)



EU/NA (expires December 07th) BEVCKEHG - EU/NA (expires December 14th)



EU/NA (expires December 14th) GHFTYNC - SEA (expires December 14th)

SEA (expires December 14th) GMXXWRR - SEA (expires December 01th)

BEYMSUUA - EU/NA (expires December 01st)

EU/NA (expires December 01st) GLYFKGZ - SEA (expires December 01st)

BEXWENHN - EU/NA (expires December 01st)

EU/NA (expires December 01st) GKVYEUH - SEA (expires December 01st)

BEWDFQVH - EU/NA (expires December 01st)



EU/NA (expires December 01st) GJWJAVC - SEA (expires December 01st)

SEA (expires December 01st) BEUEKMPX - EU/NA (expires November 1st)



EU/NA (expires November 1st) GGWFXNQ - SEA (expires November 1st)

SEA (expires November 1st) BETNPRZM - EU/NA (expires November 1st)



EU/NA (expires November 1st) GFJLFHC - SEA (expires November 1st)

SEA (expires November 1st) BERWLSJC - EU/NA (expires November 1st)



EU/NA (expires November 1st) GDAKLYS - SEA (expires November 1st)

SEA (expires November 1st) BEQPCXMQ - EU/NA (expires October 03rd)



EU/NA (expires October 03rd) GCJSTTF - SEA (expires October 03rd)

SEA (expires October 03rd) BEPBATLB - EU/NA (expires September 30th)



EU/NA (expires September 30th) GBMSXPQ - SEA (expires September 30th)

SEA (expires September 30th) BENSKJAH - EU/NA (expires September 30th)



EU/NA (expires September 30th) GAXZQGW - SEA (expires September 30th)

SEA (expires September 30th) BEMYSCRT - EU/NA (expires September 30th)

EU/NA (expires September 30th) FZHYMEA - SEA (expires September 30th)

- SEA (expires September 30th) BELBWPLP - EU/NA (expires August 31st)

EU/NA (expires August 31st) FYDJBYE - EU/NA (expires August 31st)

- EU/NA (expires August 31st) BEKBYVXD - EU/NA (expires August 31st)

EU/NA (expires August 31st) FXYJZHN - SEA (expires August 31st)

- SEA (expires August 31st) BEJGHCCM - EU/NA (expires August 31st)

EU/NA (expires August 31st) FWWJTMT - SEA (expires August 31st)

- SEA (expires August 31st) BEHWRZTX - EU/NA (expires August 31st)



EU/NA (expires August 31st) FVBZHXA - SEA (expires August 31st)

SEA (expires August 31st) BEGKYKXM - EU/NA (expires August 31st)

EU/NA (expires August 31st) FUXHNYC - SEA (expires August 31st)

- SEA (expires August 31st) BEFDKTXJ - EU/NA (expires July 31st)



EU/NA (expires July 31st) FTEUPFQ - SEA (expires July 31st)

SEA (expires July 31st) BEETBECA - EU/NA (expires July 31st)

EU/NA (expires July 31st) FSYFCLW- SEA (expires July 31st)

SEA (expires July 31st) BEDWLNBY - EU/NA (expires July 31st)



EU/NA (expires July 31st) FRTGQNQ - SEA (expires July 31st)

SEA (expires July 31st) BEBHCYZG - EU/NA (expires July 31st)

- EU/NA (expires July 31st) FQNKTHK - SEA (expires July 31st)

- SEA (expires July 31st) BEAVABVU - EU/NA (expires July 04th)

- EU/NA (expires July 04th) FPVRNZG - SEA (expires July 04th)

- SEA (expires July 04th) BDZXURTM - EU/NA (expires July 04th)

EU/NA (expires July 04th) FNCLSLE - SEA (expires July 04th)

SEA (expires July 04th) BDYYBYWS - EU/NA (expires July 04th)

EU/NA (expires July 04th) FMWLSBG - SEA (expires July 04th)

SEA (expires July 04th) BDXRGSAD - EU/NA (expires July 04th)

EU/NA (expires July 04th) FLZMAQL - SEA (expires July 04th)

SEA (expires July 04th) BDWNTQNC - EU/NA (expires June 10th)

EU/NA (expires June 10th) FKJWEUV - SEA (expires June 10th)

- SEA (expires June 10th) BDVYWQWE - EU/NA (expires June 10th)

EU/NA (expires June 10th) FJPAXNK - SEA (expires June 10th)

- SEA (expires June 10th) BDUJAHDV - EU/NA (expires June 10th)

EU/NA (expires June 10th) FHTAASB - SEA (expires June 10th)

- SEA (expires June 10th) BDTLNLWC - EU/NA (expires June 10th)

EU/NA (expires June 10th) FGVPWZB - SEA (expires June 10th)

SEA (expires June 10th) BDSLBVFY - EU/NA (expires June 10th)

- EU/NA (expires June 10th) FFTFJCT - SEA (expires June 10th)

- SEA (expires June 10th) BDRKDUBU



FEWWSWD

BDQQEAFV

FDYYYGN

BDPTQKTC

FCHNESD

BDNURYRE

FBZQCXC

UDBBDR

HPSFDR

HPNYDR

XMASDR

BVAWDR

PUQMGX

XERFTU

YLAMTA

DHVZZG

YGXBWEH

YERPKAJ

DR888

DRPC1

DDNHRJY

DRBABY

DRCUTE

DRCNY

URUQTDB

UQVNXUB

UEJUCBC

DR777

DR333

UCBGKPK

TYPSDLR

TZFNHRJ

TUEWEAY

TVDUXCN

FCVTGKN

ESWUGTF

EPRGSDA

EMVVJAU

ENZQUST

ELPJUYJ

EHHSEWX

EJRWWVR

EKCPHMG

EFWLNDD

DR666

Adgzhkw

Ayquuzg

Awdrbah

Axxavls

Avqfdjg

Dr2020

1YEAR

DRKEEP

SEACNY

DR666

DRBABY

BESTDr

SEANEW

BJDFESB

BKDQTCU

AGMJPBD

AJQKBLQ

AHYXHZR

How to redeem Dragon Raja codes?

Open the game and locate the CD Key menu

Copy one of the codes from above and paste it into the box

Tap on the confirm button, and if the code is valid, you will instantly receive your reward

To redeem the Dragon Raja codes, you can do it through the game and the official redeem site as well. Follow the steps carefully to easily claim your rewards.

You can also redeem the codes through this site. All you have to do is add your Character ID and paste the redeem code before claiming the rewards through your in-game mail.

Where to find more Dragon Raja codes?