Dragon Raja codes to redeem (April 2022)
Updated on April 26th, 2022
Dragon Raja compels you to invest extra money in order to progress in the story. But you can avoid this to some extent if you use the Dragon Raja codes in our list. By redeeming these codes you can get essential goodies which include gold coins, evolution stones and potions.
Now, let’s take a look at the Dragon Raja codes.
Currently working Dragon Raja codes or different world regionsBefore you head to redeem the codes, make sure you’re choosing the right one. Dragon Raja has separate codes for SEA, Vietnam and the rest of the regions. We have divided these redeem codes accordingly and will update them on a regular basis.
Global Dragon Raja codes
- DRCUTE
- DRCNY
- URUQTDB
- UQVNXUB
- UEJUCBC
- DR777
- DR333
- UCBGKPK
- TYPSDLR
- TZFNHRJ
- TUEWEAY
- TVDUXCN
- FCVTGKN
- ESWUGTF
- EPRGSDA
- EMVVJAU
- ENZQUST
- ELPJUYJ
- EHHSEWX
- EJRWWVR
- EKCPHMG
- EFWLNDD
- DR666
Vietnam codes for Dragon Raja
- DRBABY
- Adgzhkw
- Ayquuzg
- Awdrbah
- Axxavls
- Avqfdjg
- Dr2020
SEA codes for Dragon Raja
- 1YEAR
- DRKEEP
- SEACNY
- DR666
- DRBABY
- BESTDr
- SEANEW
- BJDFESB
- BKDQTCU
- AGMJPBD
- AJQKBLQ
- AHYXHZR
How to redeem Dragon Raja codes?To redeem the Dragon Raja codes, you can do it through the game and the official redeem site as well. Follow the steps carefully to easily claim your rewards.
- Open the game and locate the CD Key menu
- Copy one of the codes from above and paste it into the box
- Tap on the confirm button and if the code is valid, you will instantly receive the reward
You can also redeem the codes through this site. All you have to do is add your Character ID and paste the redeem code before claiming the rewards through in-game mail.