Promo & Redeem Codes

Standoff 2 promo codes: November 2022

All active Standoff 2 promo codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards

Standoff 2 promo codes: November 2022
By Pocket Gamer staff
|
iOS + Android
| Standoff 2
Updated on November 14, 2022 - checked for new codes

Standoff 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer Counter-Strike style FPS on mobile. If you are an avid player and are looking for working Standoff 2 promo codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, then you have landed on the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active Standoff 2 promo codes that you can redeem to get free rewards like scorpion case, desert eagle predator, kunai luxury and much more.

List of all active Standoff 2 promo codes

Here is a list of all active Standoff 2 promo codes:

  • Slipper - Use this promo code to get an exclusive in-game reward
  • QKNGHNZAFXN34
  • QDLXyFpTNzX
  • BFT-5SEKRE-TFREE234D44

Expired

  • RN7A-Starfall-XBE1-TRU3
  • k7ncPSWTd7h - Rewards: Desert Eagle Predator
  • RN9A-Kunai-XBE11-TRU5 - Rewards: Kunai Luxury
  • DHNWE–THWSI–KLHJO - Rewards: AKR Nano Stattrack
  • eFzImkLNPU3 - Rewards: Fable Case
  • WI9ur8ysGDR-fxKco - Rewards: Scorpion Case

These Standoff 2 promo codes are time-limited, so use them as soon as possible. Also, make sure to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new active Standoff 2 promo codes.

How to redeem Standoff 2 promo codes?

Redeeming Standoff 2 promo codes is a fairly easy process. But if you are new to the game or haven't used promo codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on redeeming promo codes in standoff 2:

  • Open the game and go to the shop
  • Click on the promo code tab and enter any of the working Standoff 2 promo codes from above
  • Now click on the OK button to redeem your reward

Standoff 2 is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.