Standoff 2 promo codes: November 2022
All active Standoff 2 promo codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards
| Standoff 2
Standoff 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer Counter-Strike style FPS on mobile. If you are an avid player and are looking for working Standoff 2 promo codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, then you have landed on the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active Standoff 2 promo codes that you can redeem to get free rewards like scorpion case, desert eagle predator, kunai luxury and much more.
List of all active Standoff 2 promo codesHere is a list of all active Standoff 2 promo codes:
- Slipper - Use this promo code to get an exclusive in-game reward
- QKNGHNZAFXN34
- QDLXyFpTNzX
- BFT-5SEKRE-TFREE234D44
Expired
- RN7A-Starfall-XBE1-TRU3
- k7ncPSWTd7h - Rewards: Desert Eagle Predator
- RN9A-Kunai-XBE11-TRU5 - Rewards: Kunai Luxury
- DHNWE–THWSI–KLHJO - Rewards: AKR Nano Stattrack
- eFzImkLNPU3 - Rewards: Fable Case
- WI9ur8ysGDR-fxKco - Rewards: Scorpion Case
These Standoff 2 promo codes are time-limited, so use them as soon as possible. Also, make sure to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new active Standoff 2 promo codes.
- Also, check out NBA 2K Mobile codes and RAID Shadow Legends promo codes
How to redeem Standoff 2 promo codes?Redeeming Standoff 2 promo codes is a fairly easy process. But if you are new to the game or haven't used promo codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on redeeming promo codes in standoff 2:
- Open the game and go to the shop
- Click on the promo code tab and enter any of the working Standoff 2 promo codes from above
- Now click on the OK button to redeem your reward
Standoff 2 is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
- Also, check out our list of the best shooting games for Android, or best iOS shooters!