Standoff 2 promo codes: November 2022

All active Standoff 2 promo codes that will let you claim exclusive in-game rewards

- checked for new codes

Standoff 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer Counter-Strike style FPS on mobile. If you are an avid player and are looking for working Standoff 2 promo codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, then you have landed on the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active Standoff 2 promo codes that you can redeem to get free rewards like scorpion case, desert eagle predator, kunai luxury and much more.

List of all active Standoff 2 promo codes

Slipper - Use this promo code to get an exclusive in-game reward

- Use this promo code to get an exclusive in-game reward QKNGHNZAFXN34

QDLXyFpTNzX

BFT-5SEKRE-TFREE234D44

Expired

RN7A-Starfall-XBE1-TRU3

k7ncPSWTd7h - Rewards: Desert Eagle Predator

Rewards : Kunai Luxury

Rewards: AKR Nano Stattrack

Rewards: Fable Case

Rewards: Scorpion Case

Here is a list of all active Standoff 2 promo codes:

These Standoff 2 promo codes are time-limited, so use them as soon as possible. Also, make sure to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new active Standoff 2 promo codes.

How to redeem Standoff 2 promo codes?

Open the game and go to the shop

Click on the promo code tab and enter any of the working Standoff 2 promo codes from above

Now click on the OK button to redeem your reward

Redeeming Standoff 2 promo codes is a fairly easy process. But if you are new to the game or haven't used promo codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on redeeming promo codes in standoff 2:

Standoff 2 is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.