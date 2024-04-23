On PocketGamer.fun this week: Cooking games, turn-based tactics and Strange Horticulture

- This week on PocketGamer.fun we recommend some cooking games
- We also celebrate the strategic depth of turn-based combat
- Strange Horticulture is our Game of the Week
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Put your culinary skills to the test
Now, I don't know about you, but I'm dreadful at cooking. No matter how simple the recipe, I will inevitably find a way to mess it up. So, any hopes of becoming a world-renowned chef are firmly in the bin. But, thanks to the gaming world, I can at least become one virtually. We've created a list of great cooking games over on PocketGamer.Fun
so you can be too. No washing up is required.
Beating your opponent, one turn at a time
I've always loved turn-based games, mostly because I became hooked on Pokemon from an early age. But pocket monster bias aside, there's a delightful simplicity to turn-based combat that still allows for plenty of depth. Not only do you need to decide your own actions, but predicting what your opponent might do is also a crucial part of the process. Staying one step ahead will often lead to a glorious victory. Check out our turn-based list over on PocketGamer.Fun
.
Game of the Week
Strange Horticulture
PocketGamer.fun's Game of the Week is none other than Bad Vikings' occult puzzler Strange Horticulture, which Iwan reviewed favourably
. It sees you becoming the owner of a plant store, which sounds innocent enough on the surface, but once you start to dig deeper, you will uncover an eldritch mystery for the ages.
