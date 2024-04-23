Dadish 3D, the latest entry in the popular platformer series, is out now on the App Store and Google Play

Dadish goes into the third dimension in this new game

Dadish 3D is out now for the iOS App Store and Google Play

Beat 50 levels, find 49 collectibles and duke it out with five bosses

A new, third-dimension take on the Dadish games is here!

Dadish 3D, a spin-off of the cult hit side-scrolling platformers, is out now on the iOS App Store and Google Play. Channelling the best of old-school 90s platformers with a colourful pastel art style, Dadish 3D looks set to offer platformer purists and fans of the series alike a breath of fresh air for the genre. Boasting 50 levels, and 49 collectible Baby Radishes for achievement hunters and five bosses, Dadish 3D is a jam-packed new entry in the series.

Dadish 3D also promises an equally ludicrous premise as any other entry in a series with an intelligent radish as its face. When Dadish's children are lured off by dubious pop-up advertising' he must go on his craziest journey yet, battling it out with fast-food foes to reunite with his missing kids. Promising new player characters, a variety of levels and exciting worlds to explore, Dadish 3D promises to be a treat for new and returning fans alike.

You can get Dadish 3D on the iOS App Store and Google Play, available now.

The Dadish games are particular favourites around the water-cooler here at Pocket Gamer towers, and it's interesting to see the games go the way of many other popular platform series in the jump to 3D. But if you're not sold about 3D platforming on mobile, we'd recommend starting at the beginning. We've got a few Dadish tips to help you out if you decide to jump in.

