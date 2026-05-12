Slime Rancher set to hit mobile later this month for a gooey adventure

Slime Rancher has unveiled its release date for later this month

This sci-fi farming sim sees you take on the role of a young prospective slime rancher

Gather them up, help cultivate them and expand your ranch while exploring a vast alien planet

It's about that time that I wrap up for the day. But before that, it's time to cover what I'm sure many of you have been waiting for. Which is, of course, the upcoming arrival of hit indie creature collector and farming sim Slime Rancher on iOS and Android!

Slime Rancher sees you step into the shoes of prospective rancher Beatrix LeBeau, who decides to try and make a new life for herself in the distant edges of the galaxy. Now, we know that it'll finally arrive on mobile this May 26th, with a 10% discount on the launch price for those who pre-register.

Split between your typical farming activities and exploration of a strange alien world, Slime Rancher sees you heading around various biomes to collect alien slimes. You'll need to then transport them back to your ranch and care for them, with each different type having their own needs.

He slimed me

Slime Rancher has been a bona fide hit on the indie market for a while now, and for good reason. As you'll be able to see in the newly released gameplay showcase, it offers plenty of depth, not to mention a very laid-back setting for fans of the ever-elusive cosy game.

You'll get to care for these strange, adorable creatures while completing missions to help expand your ranch, all while decorating it and making it your own. Whether that's taking it easy with casual mode, the intended adventure setting or the extra challenge of rush! Keep your eyes peeled for when Slime Rancher drops on May 26th!

And if you want to see what other new indie hits have caught our eye, then there's no better place than to dig into our reviews. Check out our review of Goblin Sushi to find out whether this grotesque culinary sim manages to hit the spot for us!