If you're looking for some of the most relaxing iOS games, then you're in the right place. We are going to guide you through a collection of hand-picked games ideal for kicking back on a lazy Sunday afternoon and even on a day-to-day basis.

Our list of relaxing games for iPhone and iPad includes a number of genres, so no matter if you want an iOS RPG or an idle game (although shooters won't be included, for obvious reasons), there's probably a title for you here.

What are considered to be the best relaxing games on iOS?

Is the game visually pleasant? - the aesthetic aspect is probably the most important factor. If it looks clunky, it probably won't let you relax as much, therefore it's not a good fit for our list. Is it too challenging? - if a title requires too much thinking ahead, planning, and strategising, chances are it's not a title you'll see here. The games we want to showcase are the epitome of relaxation; a mobile experience where you can just indulge in whenever you want to escape the mundane. Can you enjoy playing casually? - again, for obvious reasons we want to pick games that don't require heaps of time invested into it in order to be enjoyable in the slightest.

For each individual, the concept of a "relaxing game" is different. For instance, I consider aRPGs fairly relaxing - but that's probably not the case with most players, so we've tried to steer clear of games that have too many "mechanical requirements" (let's call them that). So, we've based our list on three main features:

Now that you've got a clear idea of the direction we're going in, it's time to kick back and dive into the list of best iOS relaxing games. Enjoy!