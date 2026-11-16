Everyone needs a valve to relieve some of the pressure built up by everyday stress. You can play some of these cosy, stress-free games on this list to relax.

Updated on November 16th, 2026

We are going to guide you through a collection of hand-picked games ideal for kicking back on a lazy Sunday afternoon and even on a day-to-day basis.

Our list of relaxing games for iPhone and iPad includes several genres, so no matter if you want an iOS RPG or an idle game (although shooters won't be included, for obvious reasons), there's probably a title for you here.

Let's define what a relaxing game is - stress-free, cosy?

Is the game visually pleasant? - The aesthetic aspect is probably the most important factor. If it looks clunky, it probably won't let you relax as much; therefore, it's not a good fit for our list.

- The aesthetic aspect is probably the most important factor. If it looks clunky, it probably won't let you relax as much; therefore, it's not a good fit for our list. Is it too challenging? - If a game requires too much thinking ahead, planning, and strategising, chances are it's not one you'll see here. The games we want to showcase are the epitome of relaxation: a mobile experience where you can just indulge whenever you want to escape the mundane.

- If a game requires too much thinking ahead, planning, and strategising, chances are it's not one you'll see here. The games we want to showcase are the epitome of relaxation: a mobile experience where you can just indulge whenever you want to escape the mundane. Can you enjoy playing casually? - Again, for obvious reasons, we want to pick games that don't require heaps of your time to be enjoyable.

For each individual, the concept of a "relaxing game" is different. For instance, I consider ARPGs fairly relaxing - but that's probably not the case with most players, so we've tried to steer clear of titles that have too many "mechanical requirements" (let's call them that). So, we've based our list on three main features:

Now that you've got a clear idea of the direction we're going in, it's time to kick back and dive into the list of best relaxing games for iPhone and iPad.

Little Corner Tea House

Little Corner Tea House is a drink-brewing tea game where you can learn about customers' lives through the stories that they tell you. It's an extremely relaxing management game, where you are able to grow ingredients for your drinks, craft your own plushies as a side business, and just get to know different people as they come in and see your shop. If you want a break from the tea shop, you can take your plushies out for adventures, exploring the greater town.

My Oasis

A 3D title that is all about beautiful visuals and relaxation, My Oasis is the best choice to kick off our list of relaxing iOS games. All you have to do is build an island, decorate and populate it with various animals of your liking. It has background music that is as calming as the actual gameplay, so it fits right in. My Oasis feels more than a game - it's more of a great experience worth diving into at the end of a long day of work or school, meant to put a smile on your face.

Cats Are Cute

It doesn't offer much in terms of colourful visuals, but Cats Are Cute is ideal for a number of other reasons. The graphics are virtually black and white with a few accent colours, and the aesthetic flows into the entire world of the game through the cats, kittens, and buildings that you unlock. In short, Cats Are Cute lets you acquire and expand your collection of cats, breed them and grow your city. What do I mean by the city? It's simple - each cat comes with its own building, and all you have to do is decorate them and place them however you see fit to create something beautiful!

Life in Adventure

We bet you didn't expect a text-based RPG to be featured on the list, did you? Well, you couldn't be more mistaken! Life in Adventure is actually a super relaxing game on iOS that is meant to be played long-term. You have soothing background music to accompany you on those journeys, and lots of unique encounters. It's fun, calming and visually perfect!

Sky: Children of the Light

A wholesome adventure family game where you can explore the fantastic world of Sky, with its towering hilltops and majestic, enchanted forests, while being guided by the light. It's one of the all-time most relaxing games for so many reasons, one of which is its graphics. It even earned a spot on our list of the best-looking games for iOS ! The 3D world looks surreal, and if you want to experience it at its best, we recommend that you enjoy it on the bigger screen of an iPad and with headphones on, because eerie music will drag you into the colourful world more easily than anything else.

Viridi

What could be more relaxing than watching plants grow and helping offer them a forever home? And by plants, we don't mean just any plants - we're talking about beautiful succulents with beautifully coloured leaves in terracotta planters. Of course, there's much more than just waiting for them to grow - you can name your plants, change the pot design and even receive occasional visits from special critters!

Purrfect Tale

Purrfect Tale is not an overly demanding game, but it will require constant attention, at least once a day. You can dive into a completely different life, with beautiful visuals and tons of cats and daily chores. It does sound a bit tedious, but it's not. It's truly a relaxing game where you can basically enjoy an alternate life surrounded by friends, loved ones, and of course, kittens! You can decorate your place however you like, and even dress up the characters in... unique outfits. It's pure joy!

ALTER EGO

Let's start by saying that Alter Ego is not as relaxing and full of joy as the others on this list - this is more of a relaxing game for those who find tranquillity in reading and discovering themselves. It lets players discover more about themselves, and that can be the opposite of relaxing to some. Still, we've added it to the list for those who indeed find serenity in learning more about themselves. It's a beautiful title that is, as one user described it, "a cross between Undertale, Doki Doki Literature Club, and an idle clicker ".

Empty.

Empty. is, in a very few words, a relaxing puzzler about matching and colouring. There's something super soothing and calming about just turning objects around until they fully immerse into the background, and you cannot say that you've played a 'true' relaxing game until you've played Empty. It's one of those titles with so much replay potential, it's unbelievable. Why settle for a simple colouring game or online colouring book when you can play Empty?

ELOH

Another cosy puzzler to delight us with its presence, but this time one that has sound at its core. ELOH is probably the best game ever when it comes to its OST, and that alone makes it a worthy addition to this list. It is a premium title (unlike some of the others we've listed), but it's definitely worth the purchase if you just check out the trailer! The unique visuals and groovy approach make it something unique and worth having in your mobile library of relaxing games for iOS.

Stardew Valley

Did you think we were going to wrap this list up without mentioning the ULTIMATE most relaxing game in the world? Nah, that's definitely not the case here. By now, especially if you've been following us for a while, you know we've got a soft spot for Stardew Valley. It combines so many genres; it's incredible that it was created by just one person. If you're not familiar with it, however, it's a farming simulator where you can do so much more than just plant and harvest crops. You can decorate your farm, expand it, form bonds and relationships with the residents of Stardew Valley, and overall have a wonderful time. There isn't one moment that will stress you out, and the serene surroundings and characters will help you relax and enjoy your time.

The Kreator

Another title with soothing music and simple controls and mechanics, but with a pretty high impact on your relaxation stats. That's right, The Kreator is yet another relaxing adventure, where you encircle the planet in a journey meant to unravel your story and unfold the path ahead. There are so many little elements to it that show its attention to detail, and once you start this journey, you'll find it easy to come back again and again - and you'll probably find it difficult to put it down the first time too.

Journey

Journey is exactly that, a short but wonderful adventure, a journey that you can play with another. That's usually an anonymous player or by yourself. There is no communication, nothing that will move you away from the sense of fulfilment when you're exploring this sandy world. And there's something so primal about it, a sense of joy and excitement peaking while you're playing. Volume needs to go all the way up while you're playing, and we won't spoil why. Journey is one of the most highly rated games by both critics and players. Moreover, it was even rated by all sorts of museums and art associations. As a result, it even got into the Guinness Book of Records as the indie game that earned the most awards - 118 so far. Thus, Journey easily deserves its place in the list of the best relaxing iPhone games, and it's here to stay for a long, long time.

My Little Terrarium 4+

Have you ever thought of your own little terrarium with many beautiful plants and animals? My Little Terrarium is a title where you have to create a small garden. A great gardener waters his plants every day; therefore, do not forget to do that regularly. Also, all of your new animal friends have an interesting little story for you. Did we mention that the whole world is set in a glass bottle? We didn't, but the title of the game kind of implies it, doesn't it?

Flower

In Flower, originally developed by Thatgamecompany, you control the wind and explore beautiful flower landscapes. Travel through a variety of locations at your own pace, interact with the environment and change it to find absolute harmony in it. It's a meditative adventure that can be enjoyed even by individuals who aren't gamers at all. A real piece of art. As a further note, this is the third title here by thatgamingcompany, so they are kind of specialised in making beautiful and cosy games that have a strong focus on senses and exploration.

Alto's Adventure

Beautiful graphics, the simplest controls, thoughtful characters, and addictive gameplay - all this can be found in Alto's Adventure. You don't have to travel through menus and submenus, buying items and upgrading them. You open the game, make exactly one tap, and immediately plunge into it. This snowboarding adventure will take you to some of the most unusual places you can imagine, and all of those landscapes will get stuck in your head for a long time.

GRIS

Set in the head of a girl who's fighting her own demons in the real world, Gris is a very enticing experience that will trigger a lot of moments of delight and awe. There are no bad things, no death, no penalties, no fighting, just a relaxing exploration of a world that's delightful to watch. The artwork is truly perfect; everything is very detailed, although you'll watch from a 2D perspective. The girl's dress will shift colours over time, and with it, you'll gain new powers and be able to explore further. If you're an art fan, or just enthusiastic about it, we can recommend Gris wholeheartedly. If you have a controller, use it.