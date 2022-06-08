Top 12 best relaxing games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
If you're looking for some of the most relaxing iOS games, then you're in the right place. We are going to guide you through a collection of hand-picked games ideal for kicking back on a lazy Sunday afternoon and even on a day-to-day basis.
Our list of relaxing games for iPhone and iPad includes a number of genres, so no matter if you want an iOS RPG or an idle game (although shooters won't be included, for obvious reasons), there's probably a title for you here.
What are considered to be the best relaxing games on iOS?For each individual, the concept of a "relaxing game" is different. For instance, I consider aRPGs fairly relaxing - but that's probably not the case with most players, so we've tried to steer clear of games that have too many "mechanical requirements" (let's call them that). So, we've based our list on three main features:
- Is the game visually pleasant? - the aesthetic aspect is probably the most important factor. If it looks clunky, it probably won't let you relax as much, therefore it's not a good fit for our list.
- Is it too challenging? - if a title requires too much thinking ahead, planning, and strategising, chances are it's not a title you'll see here. The games we want to showcase are the epitome of relaxation; a mobile experience where you can just indulge in whenever you want to escape the mundane.
- Can you enjoy playing casually? - again, for obvious reasons we want to pick games that don't require heaps of time invested into it in order to be enjoyable in the slightest.
Now that you've got a clear idea of the direction we're going in, it's time to kick back and dive into the list of best iOS relaxing games. Enjoy!
1
My Oasis
A 3D title that is all about beautiful visuals and relaxation, My Oasis is the best title to kick off our list of relaxing iOS games. Here, all you have to do is build an island, decorate and populate it with various animals of your liking. It has background music that is as calming as the actual gameplay, so it fits right in.
My Oasis feels more than a game - it's more of a great experience worth diving into at the end of a long day of work or school, meant to put a smile on your face.Download My Oasis
2
Cats Are Cute
It doesn't offer much in terms of colourful visuals, but Cats Are Cute is ideal for a number of other reasons. The graphics are virtually black and white with a few accent colours, and the aesthetic flows into the entire world of the game through the cats, kittens, and buildings that you unlock.
In short, Cats Are Cute lets you acquire and expand your collection of cats, breed them and grow your city. What do I mean by the city? It's simple - each cat comes with its own building, and all you have to do is decorate them and place them however you see fit to create something beautiful!Download Cats Are Cute
3
Life in Adventure
We bet you didn't expect a text-based RPG to be featured on the list, did you? Well, you couldn't be more mistaken! Life in Adventure is actually a super relaxing game on iOS that is meant to be played long-term. You have soothing background music to accompany you on those journeys, and lots and lots of unique encounters. It's fun, relaxing and visually perfect!Download Life in Adventure
4
Sky: Children of the Light
A wholesome adventure family title where you can explore the fantastic world of Sky, with its towering hilltops and majestic, enchanted forests, while being guided by the light. It's one of the all-time best iOS relaxing games for so many reasons, one of which being its graphics. It even earned a spot on our list of the best looking games for iOS!
The 3D world looks surreal, and if you want to experience it at its best, we recommend that you enjoy it on the bigger screen of an iPad.Download Sky: Children of the Light
5
Viridi
What could be more relaxing than watching plants grow and helping offer them a forever home? And by plants, we don't mean just any plants - we're talking about beautiful succulents with beautifully-coloured leaves in terracotta planters. Of course, there's much more than just waiting for them to grow - you can name your plants, change the pot design and even receive occasional visits from special critters!Download Viridi
6
Purrfect Tale
Purrfect Tale is not a game that is super demanding, but it will require constant attention, at least once a day. Here you can dive into a completely different life, with beautiful visuals and tons of cats and daily chores. It does sound complicated, but it's not.
It's truly a relaxing iPhone game where you can basically enjoy an alternate life surrounded by friends, loved ones, and of course, kittens! You can decorate your place however you like, and even dress up the characters in... unique outfits. It's pure joy!Download Purrfect Tale
7
ALTER EGO
Let's start by saying that Alter Ego is not as relaxing and full of joy as the others on this list - this is more of a relaxing iPhone game for those who find tranquillity in reading and discovering oneself. It lets players discover more about themselves, and that can be the opposite of relaxing to some.
Still, we've added it to the list for those who indeed find serenity in learning more about themselves. It's a beautiful game that is, as one user described it, "a cross between Undertale, Doki Doki Literature Club, and an idle clicker ". So, if you feel like you've got what it takes to give it a go, by all means, check it out!Download ALTER EGO
8
Empty.
Empty. is, in a very few words, a relaxing puzzler about matching and colouring. There's something super soothing and calming about just turning objects around until they fully immerse into the background, and you cannot say that you've played a 'true' relaxing iOS game until you've played Empty.
It's one of those titles with so much replay potential, it's unbelievable. Why settle for a simple colouring game or online colouring book, when you can play Empty.?Download Empty.
9
ELOH
Another relaxing puzzler to delight us with its presence, but this time one that has sound at its core. ELOH is probably the best game ever when it comes to its OST, and that alone makes it a worthy addition to this list. It is a premium title (unlike some of the others we've listed), but it's definitely worth the purchase if you just check out the trailer!
The unique visuals and groovy approach make it something unique and worth having in your mobile library of relaxing games for iPhone and iPad.Download ELOH
10
The Kreator
Another title with soothing music and simple controls and mechanics, but with a pretty high impact on your relaxation stats. That's right, The Kreator is yet another relaxing adventure, where you encircle the planet in a journey meant to unravel your story, and unfold the path ahead.
There are so many little elements to it that show its attention to detail, and once you start this journey, you'll find it easy to come back again and again - and you'll probably find it difficult to put it down the first time too.Download The Kreator
11
Breath of Light
Another puzzler to delight us, Breath of Light is also filled with heartwarming music and visuals that soothe even the most tired of eyes. In this relaxing iPhone game you will have beautifully coloured backgrounds in each level, and some obstacles that you need to overcome in order to discover the flow and match the lotus flowers.Download Breath of Light
12
Stardew Valley
Did you think we were going to wrap this list up without mentioning the ULTIMATE most relaxing game in the world? Nah, that's definitely not the case here. By now, especially if you've been following us for a while, you know we've got a soft spot for Stardew Valley. It combines so many genres, it's incredible that it was created by just one person.
If you're not familiar with it, however, it's a farming simulator where you can do so much more than just plant and harvest crops. You can decorate your farm, expand it, form bonds and relationships with the residents of Stardew Valley, and overall have a wonderful time. If this isn't one of the most relaxing iOS games out there, I don't know what is!Download Stardew Valley
