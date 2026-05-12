PUBG Mobile goes mythic with the introduction of the new Hero's Crown mode in update 4.4

PUBG Mobile is going Greek with the addition of the new Hero's Crown mode

Take on the forces of ancient Greece and challenge the centaur Helios

Enjoy new additions to classic mode and the Flash Crew feature for easy team-ups

If there's one thing to be said for PUBG Mobile, it's that it matches Fortnite in terms of the out-there additions to its world. Now, the battleground is set to become truly mythic in update 4.4 with the introduction of the brand new Hero's Crown mode! Available now until July 7th.

Hero's Crown is inspired by ancient Greek mythology, and introduces new areas to Erangel, Livik and Rondo. Each of these new areas will be transformed to fit the theme and feature The Crown's Abode, a new floating island where teams can challenge the centaur Helios.

Not only that, but you'll find different trials scattered throughout the map, themed after each Greek god. Completing these will allow you to collect Glory, although details are a bit scant on what this actually does, other than changing up the appearance of the snazzy new Laurel - M1 Garand variant.

God of War

Speciously historical though it may be, the new Hero's Crown update promises plenty of other exciting additions, including special limited-time items. Be that soaring through the air on Wax Wings, using the Heart of Fury for powerful combat buffs or wielding the Battle Flag to support your teammates.

Watch out for new additions to Classic Mode, too, with the addition of the Roadster to help you and a pal get around the map and the Panzerfaust for ruining someone else's day. The new Flash Crew feature will also help you team up quickly with others and offer rewards for good social play!

Exciting stuff, and even that only scratches the surface of what this update offers! So be sure to check in before July 7th. And if you think PUBG Mobile is somehow a little too easy, why not put your skills to the test by trying out our list of the best shooters for iOS?