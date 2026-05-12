Genesis War teases the arrival of brand-new character, the Black Prince

Genesis War has teased their latest Outer One

The Black Prince is a major character from previous entries in the series

And he's set to arrive alongside three more new characters

Fans of Genesis War can look forward to some new stuff, including one major name teased by LINE Games. The recently released spinoff of The Genesis War series revealed these new additions in their latest teaser, alongside some in-game events to enjoy.

So, who's the big name? None other than the Black Prince, a character likely to be recognised by those familiar with The Genesis War 2, as he served as the principal character in that entry. The new Outer One boasts the title Crown Prince of the Geysir Empire, not to mention being dubbed the strongest swordsman on the continent.

The Black Prince is set to arrive on the 26th, and the teaser also includes three other new characters joining the lineup of Genesis War. That includes Esmerelda, Lacid Pandragon (Teen) and Emilio, all of whom have slightly less grandiose backstories but promise to be equally interesting.

None more black

Genesis War still has a lot to prove, especially to fans who may not be familiar with the series. But a major addition such as this is a very good start, especially when it comes alongside some enticing in-game events. And with the Black Prince set to debut with plenty of fanfare, it's well worth checking in if you haven't already.

With maintenance commencing on the 26th, you'll be able to jump into some new limited-time events ahead of these new additions. Plenty of rewards are on offer, not least being Esmerelda herself and other growth materials that're sure to be useful in jump-starting your adventures.

But if you're looking to perhaps refresh your palate by checking out some of the other great RPGs available on mobile, there's no need to go trawling the storefront. Just check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for our favourites!