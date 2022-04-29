Top 20 best Switch co-op games to play with friends and family

Playing games on the go is what makes the Nintendo Switch gaming experience unique, but being able to connect and play with friends, makes it that much more fun. Platformers, adventures, action, shooters, you name it, whatever is your cup of tea, you can find it on the Nintendo Switch game library.

We've put together a list of the best Switch co-op games, so you can team up with your friends, locally or online, and have some fun time gaming together. We've tried to include various types of games, for all ages, so hopefully, you can find the best Switch games for co-op! Let's get right into it.