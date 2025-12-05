Goddess of Victory: Nikke lights up winter with action-packed new update and Terminus Ticket event

All aboard!

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's new Terminus Ticket event and winter update are now here

Hop aboard with two new outfits for Diesel and Brid, and a new gacha pick for Blanc

Experience a new story event taking passengers to the surface, as well as a new minigame

Goddess of Victory: Nikke has covered all manner of bizarre happenings in its sci-fi world. But there always has to be some concession to the real-world season. So what do Level Infinite have up their sleeve for Xmas? Well, something we all associate with winter, of course. Trains!

At least that's the central conceit of the new Terminus Ticket story event that sees you following the exploits of the AZX team as they start ferrying passengers to the surface world of Nikke for the first time. This means you'll be able to nab two new outfits with Winter Sweets and Silent Track for Diesel and Brid, respectively.

Popular character Blanc is also set to receive their own gacha skin in the form of Fortune Express. The railway storyline isn't just limited to narrative purposes either, as you'll also be able to hop into a new, simple but fun number-crunching minigame called AZX Service Time.

Polar express

For completionists out there, you'll be happy to find that reruns of limited Nikkes and costumes are also set to arrive as part of the update. Be sure to give our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list a glance if you want some guidance on who to shoot for recruiting!

Meanwhile, for those replaying older events and episodes, you'll find that the storyline guide has had an update for easier and chronological viewing. So whether it's just to jump into this event or relive some of the top stories from the past year, now's a good time to jump into Goddess of Victory: Nikke!

And while we're here, it's a final call for the year's top destination! Yes, voting is still open for the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards. So be sure to cast your vote in recognition of some of the top nominees for this year.