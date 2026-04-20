Goddess of Victory: Nikke unveils details for its 3.5th anniversary event

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's 3.5th anniversary livestream debuted this weekend

It featured a host of exciting new announcements and the anniversary's focus on Anis

She and T.T. Star take a leading role in proceedings, including new story chapters and rewards

If you didn't check in over the weekend on the world of mobile, then you may have missed out on one of the biggest bits of news for Nikke fans. In celebration of its 3.5th anniversary, the folks at Level Infinite have unveiled a swathe of exciting new content to dig into! All relating back to the fan-favourite character Anis.

This new event, launching on April 22nd, will focus on the idol-themed character Anis. Not only that, but it'll actually take you back to her days starting out as a member of the three-person idol group T.T. Star and features all three members as playable characters!

The lineup starts with, as you might expect, Anis: Star, who makes use of fancy optical gear to dazzle her foes. Next is Neon: Vision Eye, which boasts a high-tech new body (yeah, Nikkes are robots, go figure) and is followed by Avistar, a die-hard fan of Anis who'll be available as a free recruit!

Dial N for Nikke

Fittingly for a musician, T.T. Star stars in a new rhythm mini-game to accompany this update. While there are main storyline chapters to dig into, a new event story map to reap rewards from and plenty of other exciting additions to Goddess of Victory: Nikke, arriving on April 23rd to celebrate its 3.5th anniversary!

And things aren't just limited to the world of mobile, either, as the excitement comes to the real world. Log-in missions and sharing of content on social media help to build hype for a massive light-up campaign displaying Anis and the other T.T. Star members in locations including Times Square, Shibuya and even London Bridge.

First time checking in on Goddess of Victory: Nikke, or just making a return after a lengthy absence? Be sure to check out our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list for some of our best picks of its expansive roster!