Goddess of Victory: Nikke to host a special 3.5th anniversary livestream this weekend

Goddess of Victory: Nikke will soon celebrate its 3.5th anniversary

And fans can look forward to an exciting new celebratory livestream

Expect big news, as well as the announcement of the global popularity poll winner

Few mobile games out there are as beloved, or baffling, as Goddess of Victory: Nikke and its combination of over-the-shoulder shooting and waifu collecting. Now, to celebrate its 3.5th anniversary, Level Infinite and Shift Up have announced a celebratory livestream set to be packed with exclusive Goddess of Victory: Nikke news.

Airing April 18th on YouTube, the livestream is set to unveil what's coming for Goddess of Victory: Nikke in 2026. Fans will find out who took home the gold in the fourth global popularity poll (voting still open) with the winning Nikkes receiving special rewards, while the overall winner gets their own fresh costume and theme song.

Not only that, but there's set to be the reveal of the latest milestone that Nikke has smashed, with new in-game rewards and a global 'thank you' campaign for players. Well worth tuning in on, after you check out our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list, of course.

Goddess' teeth

For the moment, there's little else to say, but it is indicative of Nikke's popularity and how that pushed Tencent, Shift Up and Level Infinite into the limelight. Creating a bit of buzz simply announcing the potential of announcements means you're doing something right.

Years down the line, Nikke is stronger than ever with a vast roster of characters and plenty of content to dig into. But with that kind of tenure comes pressure to add new stuff to keep things fresh. So we're expecting some big things in this livestream; perhaps not as big as their upcoming fourth anniversary, but a real headliner at least.

In the meantime, if action and waifus aren't your thing lately, why not take a load off and play something a bit calmer? Our mobile review of Coffee Talk has just gone up for the popular urban fantasy visual novel. So dig in and drink up!