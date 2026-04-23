Goddess of Victory: Nikke's new 3.5th anniversary update is out now with a fresh gameplay trailer

It's a celebration in Goddess of Victory: Nikke's latest anniversary event that kicks off today!

Dive into the 3.5th celebrations, packed with exciting new content to explore

Including a major focus on Anis and the T.T. Star crew in a new idol-themed event

While Goddess of Victory: Nikke may have as ludicrous a premise intended to get you onto the gacha train as any we've seen, it's undoubtedly also grabbed the attention of fans the world over. Case in point, the launch of Goddess of Victory: Nikke's jam-packed 3.5th anniversary event, which has finally kicked off!

If you're not already up to speed, then here's a brief reminder. The main focus of Nikke's latest anniversary is on Anis and the idol group T.T. Star as she and her friends, Neon: Vision Eye and Avistar, debut as the latest Nikkes to join the lineup.

But while you're checking out our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list to find out where they might end up, don't forget to check out the other great additions! There are a whopping five new costumes for characters, including Anis, not to mention reruns of previous costumes such as Grave's Beautiful You and Snow White's White Knight.

Back to the classics

As you might expect, there's also a massive new story event taking place, as mentioned before, with T.T. Star taking to the stage. This includes a new fully rendered map to explore around the backstage and arena for the girl group's concert, alongside an exclusive rhythm minigame to try. Not to mention the outpost getting a fancy makeover to celebrate the anniversary.

But, if campy over-the-top pop idol stuff doesn't gel with you, there's still plenty to enjoy in this latest update. Including the new boss, Egovista and main story chapters 45 and 46 for you to dig into.

Looking to expand your palate a bit once you're done with the new Nikke anniversary event? Well then, you're in luck because our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week is now published on the site.