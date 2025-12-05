Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros, but what does that mean for its mobile gaming wing?

Brothers in arms

Netflix have announced their planned deal to acquire Warner Bros

The company has its fingers in many pies, including gaming

So what does this mean for Netflix's mobile ambitions?

You know, occasionally we get thrown a curveball over here at PG.com. In between new updates and releases, there's something that reminds us how gaming has become a part of the wider media landscape. Bottom line being that Netflix has just announced their planned acquisition of Warner Bros.

So, how's that relevant to us, you may ask? Well, obviously, Netflix Games is a constant subject of our coverage, but Warner Bros itself owns more than a little slice of the gaming pie. Be that their ownership of DC Comics and other properties, or studios under their banner, such as Mortal Kombat developers NetherRealm.

Now it should be said that this deal is far from certain. We all remember the furore and constant back-and-forth over Microsoft acquiring Activision a few years ago. But if it does go through, it'd see not just new shows and films arriving on the service, but likely many new opportunities for gaming. At least you'd hope so.

The studio system

Of course, that's putting aside my own personal thoughts and feelings about the acquisition. Many would argue this is only going to monopolise things further, and truth be told, I'd guess it'll do even more to squeeze out the excellent indie offerings Netflix previously relied on for their game library.

In an ideal world, we'd see a whole host of new properties added to the Netflix Games subscription that'd be eagerly eaten up by happy mobile fans.

But after Squid Game: Unleashed developer Boss Fight Studios was shut down right after releasing the hotly anticipated new multiplayer battle royale, I'm not taking anything for granted.

Sure, it may be a cynical position. But hey, if you never expect anything good to happen, you'll never be disappointed, right?

In any case, nothing can take away from the top launches coming to mobile from other developers.