Goddess of Victory: Nikke's Resident Evil collaboration is now available

Enter the survival horror

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's Resident Evil collaboration is now live

It introduces three new characters with famous faces Clare Redfield, Jill Valentine and Ada Wong

Not only that but there's a whole new crossover story, minigame and suite of other content

While it's tempting to write off Goddess of Victory: Nikke as pure cheesecake, over the past few years, Level Infinite's hit over-the-shoulder shooter and gacha has acquired quite the collab portfolio. Now, it's entering the survival horror as Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Resident Evil goes live today!

The crossover sees the Nikkes investigating a mysterious D-WAVE that has been detected at an abandoned mansion in the Outer Rim. A spate of mysterious disappearances in the Ark all point to the same place, too, and it's up to the Commander and your allies to figure out who's up to it and why.

Along the way, you'll be helped out by three of the famous female faces from Resident Evil. SSR Ada Wong, Jill Valentine (on October 2nd) and SR Claire Redfield all join the lineup. Be sure to check out our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list to help build your team for them!

Go for the head

Of course, it wouldn't be Nikke if there weren't some extra goodies, such as Ada's Dress and Jill's Battle Suit skins that can be unlocked via a new limited-time pass. Meanwhile, both Ada and Jill will have free costumes included with their recruitment and tasks.

Not just that, but Nikkes will get their own outfits for the collab, with D: Killer Wife's Secret Agent look and another new costume for K coming in the October Mission Pass.

That's on top of a suite of other new content, including the minigame Salvation Breakers arriving as part of the collab! It's well worth diving in as we head into the spine-chilling month of October.

Speaking of which, got anything for your Halloween lineup? No? Well, why not dig into our list of the best horror games on Android and take your pick?