Goddess of Victory: Nikke announces new character and livestream performance as part of 3.5-year celebrations

Celebrations for part two of Goddess of Victory: Nikke's 3.5th anniversary are underway

They include a new character called Neon: Vision Eye

There will also be a livestream performance from Anis

Shift Up is currently celebrating Goddess of Victory: Nikke's 3.5th anniversary. Apparently, the occasion was so big that one part simply wasn't enough, meaning a second was in order. That gets underway this week with a new character and the promise of a special performance.

First up, we'll discuss that new addition, Neon: Vision Eye. With a fancy-sounding body, she is immune to corruption, Dark Matter and E2 crystal. It was made using ancient V.T.C tech and, if the immunity extends to the common cold, sign me up. Blocked sinuses put me in a horrendous mood.

Alongside Neon: Vision Eye, the latest update introduces two new costumes for Anis. They are Anis: Star - Popstar, and Anis: Star - Starlight, respectively. To add them to your collection, you'll need to pull from the Twinkle Star Costume Gacha.

And that's everything in-game for this part of the anniversary celebrations. Beyond that, Goddess of Victory: Nikke will host a special livestream performance from Anis and T.T. Star over on their official YouTube channel.

Anis takes to the stage

It's set to take place at 21:00 (UTC+9) on April 30th. And even if you're not massively into the performance side of things, it might be worth tuning in for the potential of free stuff. During the stream, you could stand to win a 3.5 Anniversary T.T. STAR Fan Support Gift Box, 100 Gems, and a $10 Amazon Gift Card. There are limited numbers of each, but why not throw your hat in the ring if you've not got anything else planned?

And while you're here, why not check out our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list?

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.