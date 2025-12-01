Goddess Era tier list - Who's the most powerful goddess?
| Goddess Era
Using the strongest goddesses is imperative if you want to progress quickly. The Goddess Era tier list ranks each one by their overall strength.
Updated on December 1st, 2025 - Version: 2.1
Picking the best goddesses is key if you want to progress. Regardless of how you start, you have to think about it long-term, and so we bring you the latest Goddess Era tier list, where we have ranked every single character.
There are a lot of goddesses you can summon, but sadly, not all of them meet our standards. Some are decent enough to help you in the early game, and those fall anywhere between the A to B tiers, but if you really want to shine in the later stages, you want to get those found in the S+ tier.
Understand the ranking of the goddessesThere are multiple rankings, and right off the bat, you start with an S-rank, Poseidon. You might think she is also S-tier since she is S-rank, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Here are all the ranks you can currently find from best to worst:
- UR (the absolute best)
- SP (the second rarest)
- EX (third from the top)
- S+
- S
- S-
- A
- B
- C
- D
As you can tell by now, there are quite a few ranks. In fact, I've only seen that before in Dragon Ball Legends and Dragon Ball Dokkan Battle. But that's beside the point. You want to take a look at the best goddesses, so my goal is to help you rank them all.
Let's dive into the Goddess Era tier list, then, shall we?Feel free to use the quick links below to check out a specific tier. I've tried to keep things easy to manage, so anything below B tier is better off sacrificed in the Palace. Just focus on the best!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Since it was announced that the game will no longer receive updates moving forward, we are retiring our Goddess Era tier list. Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
- Lancelot [Fateful Journey]
- Minerva [Night Predator]
- Merlin [Fate Manipulator]
- Venus [Sublime Hues]
- Hel [Quietus]
- Tamamo no Mae [Theocracy]
- Lilith [Chaos]
- Abaddon [Purgatory]
- Hecate [Nighttide]
- Khione [Pagos]
- Caesar
- Sphinx
- Baal
- Uriel
- Hestia
- Gabriel
- Kuzunoha [Purification]
- Jeanne d'Arc [Triumph]
- Nidhogg [Oblivion]
- Michael [Fallen]
- Sif
- Lucifer
- Thor
- Atropos
- Michael
- Nuba [Queller]
- Kraken
- Brynhildr
- Dorothy [Lullaby]
- Gaia [Phantasm]
- Nyx
- Astraea
- Raphael
These are the absolute best goddesses that are deservedly at the top of our Goddess Era tier list right now. You have Nyx who is an outstanding support that can heal and provide barriers, but who also belongs to the Dark element which is extremely useful when forming a team.
Then, you have the likes of Kraken and Brynhildr who can be great goddesses focused on DEF. Brynhildr can reduce the enemy's armour, while Kraken can be good for damage as well as in surviving and reviving herself.
2
S Tier
- Hades
- King Arthur
- Kukulkan
- Isis
- Leviathan
- Alice
- Athena
- Sun Wukong
- Iskandar
- Artemis
- Loki
- Lionheart
- Noah
- Hephaestus
- Lachesis
- Minotaur
- Tyr
- Red Queen
- Anubis
- Gaia
- Apollo
- Demeter
Kukulkan deals amazing AoE damage by summoning her snakes. She can also focus on defenders primarily since her Animal Targeted effect will make them reflect damage back upon themselves.
Minotaur is a goddess who can remove all negative effects from herself, and with the healing she receives, she can sustain herself quite well. She can also protect allies, making her a great DEF goddess to have on the front line.
3
A Tier
- Hera
- Odin
- Hermes
- Izanami
- Cerberus
- Nero
- Gilgamesh
- Behemoth
- Eos
- Zeus
- Horus
- Orochi
- Pandora
- Jeanne d'Arc
Some of these goddesses are okay, like Izanami or Cerberus. Izanami is an AoE DPS goddess who can decrease the enemy's ATK, which can be good in certain comps. She is also able to decrease the target's armour with her Soul Chaser passive.
Cerberus is another AoE DPS who can apply Slashed to enemies, which acts like a bleed, dealing damage every turn. She can also reflect damage back at the enemies who attack her.
4
B Tier
- Persephone
- Lunar
- Prometheus
- Poseidon
- Erebus
- Thanatos
- Siegfried
- Muse
- Ares
Since Poseidon is the goddess you start with, she will be okay at the very beginning, but then she will fall off. I suggest you only use her while she's viable, and then slowly replace her with a better alternative.
The same goes for the rest of the goddesses in this tier. You can use them for the first few stages, but once you get something better from the summon, don't upgrade them anymore. Also, avoid choosing them from the gacha pick-up.
5
C Tier
- Medea
- Mammon
- Cupid
- Heinymph
- Fenrir
- Phoenix
- Emperor Qin
- Gullveig
- Light Crystal
- Orc Samurai
- Charming Lady
- Hackbuteer Guard
- Palace Mage
- Palace Augur
- Desert Eagle
- Brave Hawk
- Natural Crystal
- Heroic Crystal
- Themis
- Heimdall
- Ratatoskr
- Chiron
- Dark Crystal
- Natural Archer
- Forest Elf
- Lion Girl
- Bunny Girl
- Town Guard
- Prairie Wasp
- Violent Wasp
- Demigod Crystal
- Dracula
- Asmodeus
- Nike
- Hanzo Hatori
- Siren
- Musashi Miyamoto
- Deer Mage
- Nature Reaper
- Butterfly Hunter
- Fox Swordsman
- League Archer
- Clotho
- Eden
- Aetheria
- Baldr
- Hebe
- Hannibal
- Forest Eagle
- Desert Wasp
Just don't bother using any of these heroes. Most of them are used as sacrifice units to upgrade your main ones, so it's best not to bother with any goddess that is A tier or below - which is why they are all here as well.
And with that, we come to the end of our Goddess Era tier list! We love ranking characters in various games, so take a look at our Maiden Academy tier list or Gods & Demons tier list!
