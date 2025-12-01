Goddess Era tier list - Who's the most powerful goddess?

Using the strongest goddesses is imperative if you want to progress quickly. The Goddess Era tier list ranks each one by their overall strength.

Updated on December 1st, 2025 - Version: 2.1

Picking the best goddesses is key if you want to progress. Regardless of how you start, you have to think about it long-term, and so we bring you the latest Goddess Era tier list, where we have ranked every single character.

There are a lot of goddesses you can summon, but sadly, not all of them meet our standards. Some are decent enough to help you in the early game, and those fall anywhere between the A to B tiers, but if you really want to shine in the later stages, you want to get those found in the S+ tier.

Understand the ranking of the goddesses

UR (the absolute best)

SP (the second rarest)

EX (third from the top)

S+

S

S-

A

B

C

D

There are multiple rankings, and right off the bat, you start with an S-rank, Poseidon. You might think she is also S-tier since she is S-rank, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Here are all the ranks you can currently find from best to worst:

As you can tell by now, there are quite a few ranks. In fact, I've only seen that before in Dragon Ball Legends and Dragon Ball Dokkan Battle. But that's beside the point. You want to take a look at the best goddesses, so my goal is to help you rank them all.

Let's dive into the Goddess Era tier list, then, shall we?

Feel free to use the quick links below to check out a specific tier. I've tried to keep things easy to manage, so anything below B tier is better off sacrificed in the Palace. Just focus on the best!Since it was announced that the game will no longer receive updates moving forward, we are retiring our Goddess Era tier list. Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.