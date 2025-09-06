Maiden Academy tier list
I'll help you pick the best heroes in the game by ranking them on our Maiden Academy tier list!
Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version: 1.0.6
There are quite a lot of heroes here, and if your goal is to assemble the ultimate team, you want to know which heroes you should aim for in the gacha. Therefore, our Maiden Academy tier list will not only help you pick the best overall heroes, but also help you make up your mind when it comes to assembling a team.
In Maiden Academy, there is a universally agreed-upon rule of thumb, which goes like this: all the purple and yellow heroes are good (light and dark), and all the rest vary. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, but after extensive testing and endless summons, the heroes that are currently ranked in the top tier are the best, and most of these heroes are either dark or light.
How to pick the best heroes to summonMaiden Academy is extremely generous with its summons, so if you're just getting started, all you need to do is pass a few stages, redeem some rewards, and then you'll soon find yourself in possession of hundreds of free summons. Pretty neat, right?
When it comes to picking the heroes you want from the summons, though, you should always try to pick the ones your team needs the most based on the synergy they offer.
Maiden Academy tier list - the best heroesBelow you will find our complete tier list. I recommend you start by upgrading the heroes that are in the highest tier (whenever possible), and then the ones in the next tier. Check the following pages for a more detailed breakdown of each tier.
S+ tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
1
S+ Tier
- Nis
- Firefly
- Sura
- Zheng Lina
- Yui
- Anna Annie
- Owl
- Oraham
- Yuzhi Wang
- Darcy
- Fisna
- Talumexus
2
S Tier
- Summer
- Margaret
- Akasha
- Brand
- Nosa
- Shandra
- Jessica
- Milia
- Kurara
- Mitabi
- Katherine
- Avalon
- Ouros
- Yudora
- Carlyle
If you can't get Talumexus, you might want to consider Summer. She is really great as a tank and can also inflict bleed on enemies. She can also revive with increased DMG reduction, so it's good having her if you want a bleed team.
3
A Tier
- Maer
- Dracula
- Ilya
- Dasey
- Doudou
- Vivian
4
B Tier
- Max
- Eevee
- Zero
- Qiqi Titan
- Hive
- Alice
5
C Tier
- Lerio
- Hades
- Grant
- Jadis
- Rose
- Hila
- Miss
- Rosette
- Leo
- Quinta
- Seth
- Osman
- Full Moon
- Nurk
- Lily
- Icarus
- Cocayel
- Lingling
- Aurofi
- Uzel
- Executioner
Do not invest any resources in any of these heroes. They are all subpar, and they will only be used for starring up your main heroes - using them in your main team is pointless since you get lots of free summons anyway.
