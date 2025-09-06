Menu
Maiden Academy tier list

By Cristina Mesesan
Android
| Maiden Academy
Maiden Academy tier list

I'll help you pick the best heroes in the game by ranking them on our Maiden Academy tier list!

Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version: 1.0.6

There are quite a lot of heroes here, and if your goal is to assemble the ultimate team, you want to know which heroes you should aim for in the gacha. Therefore, our Maiden Academy tier list will not only help you pick the best overall heroes, but also help you make up your mind when it comes to assembling a team.

In Maiden Academy, there is a universally agreed-upon rule of thumb, which goes like this: all the purple and yellow heroes are good (light and dark), and all the rest vary. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, but after extensive testing and endless summons, the heroes that are currently ranked in the top tier are the best, and most of these heroes are either dark or light.

maiden academy game banner

How to pick the best heroes to summon

Maiden Academy is extremely generous with its summons, so if you're just getting started, all you need to do is pass a few stages, redeem some rewards, and then you'll soon find yourself in possession of hundreds of free summons. Pretty neat, right?

When it comes to picking the heroes you want from the summons, though, you should always try to pick the ones your team needs the most based on the synergy they offer.

Maiden Academy tier list - the best heroes

Below you will find our complete tier list. I recommend you start by upgrading the heroes that are in the highest tier (whenever possible), and then the ones in the next tier. Check the following pages for a more detailed breakdown of each tier.

S+ tier  |  S Tier  |  A Tier  |  B Tier  |  C Tier

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris. 
S+ Tier

talumexus the most badass tank in maiden academy
  • Nis
  • Firefly
  • Sura
  • Zheng Lina
  • Yui
  • Anna Annie
  • Owl
  • Oraham
  • Yuzhi Wang
  • Darcy
  • Fisna
  • Talumexus
Talumexus is the absolute best hero you could use right now as a tank. He has counterattacks, curse, and can also taunt enemies. He's as good a tank as they come - if you get him, use him by all means. Anna Annie are the twins who can bring a lot to the table. They can tank and heal a lot, and they can easily avoid being blasted by the enemy in one hit. It's a great hero (or should I say heroes?) to have. Yuzhi Wang is an amazing damage dealer. She can burst down enemies, curse them, and with the right lineup, she can become the best character in the game in terms of damage. She is sometimes used by some of the top players in their dark/curse team, so if you have her and a couple more, you should try to build towards that.

S Tier

brand the vampire queen with red hair
  • Summer
  • Margaret
  • Akasha
  • Brand
  • Nosa
  • Shandra
  • Jessica
  • Milia
  • Kurara
  • Mitabi
  • Katherine
  • Avalon
  • Ouros
  • Yudora
  • Carlyle
Brand is an outstanding Warrior who is great if you want to nullify enemy Priests. She can apply Petrify to enemies, prioritising the enemy Priests, and she can also deal increased damage to them. Milia is one of the best healers in the game right now, but still below the top of our Maiden Academy tier list. She has an insanely high heal rating, and she can also revive allies. She's a great support to have if you're missing healing.

If you can't get Talumexus, you might want to consider Summer. She is really great as a tank and can also inflict bleed on enemies. She can also revive with increased DMG reduction, so it's good having her if you want a bleed team.

A Tier

doudou the average heealer portrait in maiden academy
  • Maer
  • Dracula
  • Ilya
  • Dasey
  • Doudou
  • Vivian
Doudou is a pretty decent tank who can also Taunt enemies. She can also counterattack, but she is only middle-of-the-pack due to there being better heroes you could replace her with. Vivian is a light Priest who can heal allies and revive them. She can be okay in some scenarios, but she is not top-tier for adventure mode. Dracula is a unique-looking hero who can bleed enemies. He deals increasingly more damage to bleeding enemies, so if you want to use him, you need to place him alongside the right teammates.

B Tier

max neat looking girl dressed in black with white hair
  • Max
  • Eevee
  • Zero
  • Qiqi Titan
  • Hive
  • Alice
Alice is a Priest who can heal allies, but she is not as strong as some other supports. It's not worth summoning for her. Max can deal AoE damage and inflict bleed, but she is not as good as you advance in the story. She tends to fall off, so it's not worth investing in her. Qiqi Titan is a tank support that can offer damage mitigation and CC immunity. She can be okay in some situations, but not in story mode.

C Tier

aurofi portrait in maiden academy girl with the flute
  • Lerio
  • Hades
  • Grant
  • Jadis
  • Rose
  • Hila
  • Miss
  • Rosette
  • Leo
  • Quinta
  • Seth
  • Osman
  • Full Moon
  • Nurk
  • Lily
  • Icarus
  • Cocayel
  • Lingling
  • Aurofi
  • Uzel
  • Executioner

Do not invest any resources in any of these heroes. They are all subpar, and they will only be used for starring up your main heroes - using them in your main team is pointless since you get lots of free summons anyway.

Since you've followed through the whole list to the end, maybe you're interested in other similar games? There's a nice tier list for Heaven Burns Red and Anime Vanguards tier list if you're a Roblox fan, but there are many more that you can find if you scavenge through the tier list section.

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.