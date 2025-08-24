Goddess Era codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

We are given plenty of rewards from quests and events, but to make things even sweeter, the developers sometimes give us some Goddess Era codes that we can redeem for a lot more freebies!

Today's article will give you all the latest codes that are currently available, so you can claim free Crystals, Diamonds, Summon Tickets, and everything else you might need in order to boost your characters and reach the top of the leaderboard.

But before we check them out, I'd like to remind you that we also have a tier list for Goddess Era that you might find useful. Okay, now let's take a look, shall we?

Active Goddess Era codes

AugBless (expires August 31st)

2025goddess - 5 Premium Summon Tickets, 200 Diamonds

- 5 Premium Summon Tickets, 200 Diamonds Goddess123 - 1 Premium Summon Ticket, 100 Tier-up Crystals, 300 Diamonds

- 1 Premium Summon Ticket, 100 Tier-up Crystals, 300 Diamonds GOD888 - 100 Tier-up Crystals, 10 Raffle Tickets, 20 Bounty Refresh Tickets

- 100 Tier-up Crystals, 10 Raffle Tickets, 20 Bounty Refresh Tickets GOD516 - 100 Tier-up Crystals, 12 Raffle Tickets, 2 Premium Summon Tickets

- 100 Tier-up Crystals, 12 Raffle Tickets, 2 Premium Summon Tickets GE777 - 10 Bounty Refresh Tickets, 100 Tier-up Crystals, 100 Basic Summon Tickets

- 10 Bounty Refresh Tickets, 100 Tier-up Crystals, 100 Basic Summon Tickets PH888 - 50 Tier-up Crystals, 5 Bounty Refresh Tickets, 100 Basic Summon Tickets

Expired codes

HappyEra (expires August 14th)

JulyERA (expires July 31st)

(expires July 31st) PewPew (expires July 14th)

(expires July 14th) Artemis - Expires June 30th

Expires June 30th ANZAI - (expires June 14th)

- (expires June 14th) MayGoddess (expires May 31st)

(expires May 31st) MAYDAYGIFT25 - rewards (expires May 7th)

rewards (expires May 7th) APRGODESS - rewards (expires April 30th)

rewards (expires April 30th) Ichigo - rewards (expires April 15th)

rewards (expires April 15th) Aphrodite - rewards (expires April 1st)

rewards (expires April 1st) JoguaX - rewards

rewards SWEETCHOCO - rewards

rewards mashiro - rewards

rewards Hephaestus2331

NOV111

NOV221

NOV130

Dorothy0110

Dorothy0901

Kuzunoha0129

Dracula2304

Phoenix2306

Horus0301

Lilith1120

Baldr0501

0523Erebus

Meww

Atena680

Hestia0619

Baal0727

Poseidon0402

Alice0601

Michael0828

Leviathan1219

Nidhogg1030

Hecate0914

Sphinx0701

Kraken0801

How to redeem codes in Goddess Era?

Step 1 : Play until you reach level 10 .

: Play until you reach . Step 2 : Head over to your profile in the top left corner.

: Head over to your in the top left corner. Step 3 : Select the Redeem option.

: Select the option. Step 4: Type in your active code, and then hit the Redeem button.

To learn how to redeem codes in Goddess Era, you can follow the steps below:

How to get more Goddess Era codes?

The developers will release new Goddess Era codes occasionally, and we'll find them and share them all here. The new codes are usually released on social media or the official Discord server, but we're keeping an eye on everything and adding them as soon as there's something new!

Keep in mind that the game has three versions - all of them are available on Google Play, and regardless of which one you pick, the heroes and the codes are valid in all of them.

In the meantime, you can enjoy some Maiden Academy codes or some Gods & Demons codes!