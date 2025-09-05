Gods & Demons tier list - From best to worst heroes

Version: 3.0.6 - Latest Additions: Jamie Welton, Valkyrie Benna

If you're wondering who the best heroes are, our Gods & Demons tier list will surely come in handy. Each of the heroes specialises in something - be it healing, tanking, or dealing damage - and if you want to have a strong team that can take on every stage in the game, this is the place to be.

I've ranked every single hero, so you will have a clear idea of who you should be using on your team.

About Gods & Demons tier list

I have to mention that although I've also ranked the Epic and below heroes, most of them are all in the lowest tier. The reasoning for that is that you will not use any of them once you get the Mythic heroes. You will probably still use one Legendary (maybe, maybe not?), but the Epics and below you will use just for the Codex and as fodder.

I recommend upgrading the heroes at the top of this Gods & Demons tier list because those are the strongest at the moment.

Most of the time, you can make any hero work, as long as the team has a decent synergy. However, you will also need to ascend them, so dupes are good. Getting dupes for your Mythic heroes is not that easy, which is why sometimes you will use Legendary heroes (or Epic in worst-case scenarios).

Which are the best heroes in Gods & Demons?

There are a handful of heroes who could be considered the overall "best" right now, but in my opinion, you can make most Mythic heroes work. You can try out various comps to make your team shine, and if something doesn't work how you want it to, then go for something different!

The best part is you can reset your heroes - to do that, all you have to do is hit the Rebirth button, and the hero you've upgraded will be reset to level 1.

Now it's time to dive into our Gods & Demons tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.