Gods & Demons tier list - From best to worst heroes
If you're wondering who the best heroes are, our Gods & Demons tier list will surely come in handy. Each of the heroes specialises in something - be it healing, tanking, or dealing damage - and if you want to have a strong team that can take on every stage in the game, this is the place to be.
I've ranked every single hero, so you will have a clear idea of who you should be using on your team.
About Gods & Demons tier listI have to mention that although I've also ranked the Epic and below heroes, most of them are all in the lowest tier. The reasoning for that is that you will not use any of them once you get the Mythic heroes. You will probably still use one Legendary (maybe, maybe not?), but the Epics and below you will use just for the Codex and as fodder.
I recommend upgrading the heroes at the top of this Gods & Demons tier list because those are the strongest at the moment.
Most of the time, you can make any hero work, as long as the team has a decent synergy. However, you will also need to ascend them, so dupes are good. Getting dupes for your Mythic heroes is not that easy, which is why sometimes you will use Legendary heroes (or Epic in worst-case scenarios).
Which are the best heroes in Gods & Demons?There are a handful of heroes who could be considered the overall "best" right now, but in my opinion, you can make most Mythic heroes work. You can try out various comps to make your team shine, and if something doesn't work how you want it to, then go for something different!
The best part is you can reset your heroes - to do that, all you have to do is hit the Rebirth button, and the hero you've upgraded will be reset to level 1.
Now it's time to dive into our Gods & Demons tier list!
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
- Blade Sentinel - Orpheus
- Goddess of Light - Ostara
- Elena, the Mirror of Evil Thoughts
- Dark Soul Master - Arkanas
- Dark Queen - Sapphira
- Indestructible Power King - Grox
Blade Sentinel - Orpheus is hands-down the best hero at the moment. He can deal AoE damage, and once he reaches 50% (at first level, then 60% and then 70%), he becomes a powerhouse. He is worth upgrading and using once you get him.
Goddess of Light - Ostara is the best healer you can have right now. She can mitigate damage, heal, buff her allies' ATK and Crit, and even when she dies, she grants additional healing and buffs.
Indestructible Power King - Grox is one of my favourite heroes. He is the best tank in the game, and he can even taunt enemies. He can curse enemies to take additional damage after two turns, and he is incredibly tanky. He can even revive once per battle!
2
S Tier
- Resurrection Angel - Seraphel
- Beast King - Goron
- Shadow Thorn - Rachel
- Wraith Witch
- Hammer of Glory - Valdedio
- Abyssal Spear - Throxis
- Nature's Wrath - Freni
- Soulcrusher - Ark
- Celestial Maiden - Liana
Nature's Wrath - Freni is a magic DPS who deals incredible AoE damage. She can also bleed enemies and apply Silence if they already have bleed, so depending on the team you have, she can have amazing synergy (with other heroes that also apply bleed) if you manage to silence-lock your opponents.
Resurrection Angel - Seraphel is great if you want to revive your fallen allies. She can also heal the team, making her an absolute beast. She is not as good as Goddess of Light - Ostara, but if you don't have Ostara, she is an outstanding pick.
Celestial Maiden - Liana is another great support who can offer heals, buffs, and CC resist to allies, which makes her top-tier for the Arena. She can also dispel debuffs, and if you manage to upgrade her Soaring Dance to level 3, she will also gain DMG Reflection. An absolute beast for the Arena!
3
A Tier
- Blazing Fallen Phoenix - Canaan
- Jamie Welton
- Ashen Raven Spirit - Sefran
- Blade Assassin - Rein
- Axe King - Argos
- Flame Quest - Flamia
- Tribe Guardian - Ella
- Demon Hunter - Luxey
- Sylvan Spirit - Luna
Tribe Guardian - Ella can deal AoE true damage to the enemies, which is a pretty good skill, especially for the story mode. I have been using her since she was the first Mythic I pulled, and she is great. With the right team, she could even be S tier or above.
Blade Assassin - Rein is great with the right team. He can trigger additional normal attacks when allies hit the enemy, and he deals increased damage to targets with lower HP.
Sylvan Spirit - Luna is a Legendary hero, but her kit is quite good. She can apply HP Regen to multiple allies, on top of a flat heal, and she can also dispel debuffs. If you don't have any better healers, she will do great early to mid-game.
4
B Tier
- Sand Fury - Billy
- Hell's Roar - Grom
- Valkyrie Benna
- Wilderness Prophet - Theros
- Frigid Controller - Testra
- Forest Heart - Alice
- Blade of Holy Crusader - Shang Qi
- Nocturnal Shadow - Haruka
- Frost Spirit - Ayse
- Raging Minotaur - Grol
- Centaur Vanguard - Sutton
- Wrathful Scornseer - Blazing Inferno
- Deep Sea Shadow - Kazakhs
- Knight of Light - Summoner
- Soul Fighter - Roland
- Red Wolf of Wilderness - Helm
- Desert Serpent - Sutton
- Tide Mermaid - Syliss
- Shadow Reaper - Vizaran
I strongly advise against using any of the heroes in the B tier for longer than you have to. Even though we have Mythic heroes here, they pale in comparison to any of the heroes ranked in A tier or above.
For instance, Sand Fury - Billy has a powerful shielding ability, but it only provides shields to two allies. He applies with his Enormous Physique a shield to all allies at the start of battle, but it is not that great.
As for Hell's Roar - Grom, he is a DPS and has Lifesteal, but it is not that great. He cannot self-sustain enough in the later stages, so it's best to just pick a better hero.
5
C Tier
- Spiritual Healer - Sylvian
- Glacier Behemoth - Gru
- Explosive Gunner - Rhea
- Flame Wizard - Karl
- Magma Behemoth - Brazer
- Raging Fang - Rick
- Frost Wizard - Essen
- Forest Behemoth - Krohn
- Swift Fang - Uzi
- Ocean Bird - Cutie
- Flame Bird - Fluffy
- Forest Guardian - Little Green
- Savage Guardian - Little Purple
- Phantom Flower - Nana
- Soul Devourer - Lily
- Gale Bird - Beanie
- Frost Guardian - Little Blue
- Scarlet Sirenia - Yan Yan
Do not use any of the heroes from the bottom of this Gods and Demons tier list for your teams. Their main purpose is to be either dismantled or used to ascend your main characters. The ones you will find in this tier are all of the Epic rarity and below, which is of no use for any of the game's content. Once you unlock them in your Codex, that's it. Move on.
