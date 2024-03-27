GameSir X2s Controller review - "A compact yet powerful mobile controller"
| GameSir X2s
While the controller was inspired by the Nintendo 2DS, upon first unpacking the GameSir X2s Type-C Wired Mobile Gaming Controller, I was immediately reminded of Super Nintendo. The pale grey and violet design is a welcome throwback to the iconic gaming system.
While the plastic makes it look somewhat cheap, the controller proved itself to be a surprisingly sturdy device. A lightweight, compact device, the X2s’ design perfectly blends retro vibes with modern controller comforts.
One thing I love about the GameSir X2s Type-C Wired Mobile Gaming Controller is how it can expand to accommodate phones of various sizes. It's nice to know I can continue using the controller if I purchase a new phone. Further, it’s super easy to set up. You simply plug the Type-C USB into your phone's charging port.
In a stroke of genius, GameSir has made the Type-C port flexible. This means you don’t have to worry about accidentally bending it when plugging in your phone. Additionally, since the controller fits around your phone, you don’t need to worry about holding two separate devices, which is a plus, especially if you are gaming on the go.
While playing the iconic racing game CrazyTaxi Classic, I was more than satisfied by the responsiveness of the left and right trigger buttons. The triggers respond to even just a slight amount of pressure, so there’s no need to slam them down except to boost your driving speed. Further, the triggers offer great precision, making it easy to change your speed when going in for a turn and break quickly.
I also tested out the device by playing one of my favourite mobile RPGS, Evoland 2, and the X2s did not disappoint. The joysticks allowed for fluid movement and the buttons proved responsive. Thanks to the controller’s use of Hall Effect technology for the triggers and joysticks, you don't have to worry about drifting or buttons getting stuck. The instant response of the X, Y, A and B buttons let me perform perfectly timed double jumps and airborne attacks as I bounced on mushrooms and battled baddies.
While playing the latest Final Fantasy title using the controller, I decided to battle the Quetzalcoatl, a beast you find early in the game. Combat in FFVII Rebirth can be quite complex, between dodging enemy attacks, protecting your allies, and casting a variety of attacks. Fortunately, the X2s was up to the challenge.
My combat moves felt just as precise and speedy as when playing with my DualShock controller. I could also seamlessly switch between characters in my party and implement special attacks and summons from the command menu without any difficulty or lag on the controller’s part.
The only issue that arose was the small size of the XYAB buttons, which makes it easy to hit the wrong one when you're in an action-packed title like Cyberpunk. However, after a few blunders, my fingers got used to the buttons' compact size and locations.
The way the controller plugs into your phone's USB Type-C port and stretches around your device like a phone case makes it perfect for gaming as you travel. With a price tag of only $45.99, GameSir's X2s controller is a steal, especially when compared to the $69.99 price of a PlayStation 5 Dual Sense controller.
In the end, here are some of the Android games with controller support that you can try out with GameSir's X2s!