New X2s Type-C mobile controller from GameSir is compatible with the iPhone 15 series

Creator of high-quality gaming peripherals GameSir has released its newest controller. The X2s Type-C mobile game controller features Hall Effect sticks and triggers to allow for the ultimate level of precision and accuracy. The new controller is compatible with iPhone 15 series and Android smartphones.

With the new X2s, stick drift is a thing of the past. The Hall Effect sticks and triggers also extend the lifespan of the controllers' buttons. Additionally, the Hall Effect sensing sticks offer 360-degree pinpoint control for durability and precision. The device's anti-friction glide rings allow for extremely smooth stick control by minimizing stick grinding. In turn, the Hall Effect analog triggers provide top-notch responsiveness.

The X2s also features a Hair Trigger Mode, perfect for FPS and action games. The LB and R buttons feature a microswitch design that provides an e-sports-like mechanical feel. It also features a Turbo function for faster shooting without latency.

Featuring an adjustable Type-C port, the X2s is able to connect to a variety of gaming devices. Further, GameSir’s X2s is compatible with phones varying in size from 110 mm to 168mm in length, so it’s compatible with a variety of smartphones.

The new X2s has a rubber-coated design at the back of the grips for maximum comfort during long gaming sessions. Its dual-colour design was inspired by the Nintendo 2 DS and is intended to appeal to gamers aesthetically. The device also features a capture button, which lets you easily take and share screenshots on PC and Android.

Additionally, you can use the GameSir App when using the X2s with an Android device to further customize the controller. With the app, you can adjust dead zones for triggers and sticks and rearrange A/B and X/Y layouts. The X2s Type-C mobile game controller is currently available for purchase on the GameSir website and on Amazon for $45.99.