Felicity's Door is a cute, cosy rhythm game coming soon to Apple Arcade

Felicity's Door sees you join a brother and sister on a dreamlike adventure

Felicity and Tom are joined by their bear, Mi-chan, on their space travels

Enjoy fun but challenging rhythm gameplay with this upcoming release arriving next month

Well, it's nearing the end of the day (for me, at least), so it's time to wrap up with something a little cosier than murder mysteries and subway surfing. Felicity's Door is a cosy new rhythm game that's set to arrive next month on Apple Arcade.

Yes, continuing its trend of pairing smaller indie releases with massive AAA ones, Felicity's Door is arriving on Apple's subscription gaming service alongside Civilization VII of all things. But you won't be building a civilisation to stand the test of time in Felicity's Door. Far from it, in fact.

Instead, you'll be joining the titular Felicity and her brother Tom as they journey through a magical world with the help of their bear Mi-chan. Whether that's exploring a sprawling cyberpunk city or deep space, it's all done with the help of some fun and challenging rhythm gameplay to help you along your way.

Sleepytimes

Yeah, Condemned: Criminal Origins, this certainly ain't. But in between all the new, flashy releases drawn from PC and console, it's nice to see something relatively low-key still make the rounds on Apple Arcade. Much like Netflix Games, I'd argue that many people come to the service specifically for hidden gems, not so much the loud and popular stuff.

As for my opinion? It looks fine from my perspective. When it comes to rhythm, I'm more a fan of fast-paced and exciting tunes, not so much cutesier stuff. But doubtless there'll be plenty of you that want to sit back and enjoy the simple fun instead.

