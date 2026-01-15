Clue: Murder by Death looks to reinvent the murder mystery as a cosy horror game

Clue comes back to mobile with the upcoming release of Clue: Murder by Death

Set in classic Cluedo fashion in a countryside English manor, it's up to you to solve a murder

To do so will take all your smarts as you navigate two-hour time-loops from the perspective of different suspects

Clue is many things: also known as Cluedo, a hit tabletop classic, a surprisingly underrated movie and a property with many gaming adaptations. And the latest of these seeks to take things in a decidedly less grim direction with the new Clue: Murder by Death.

Clue: Murder by Death has your standard Agatha Christie-style setup. In a quaint English manor during the 1930s, Lord Robert Anderson is found dead in his study. Naturally, the suspects are varied, and it's up to you to piece together the truth of what happened and uncover the culprit before Scotland Yard arrives.

Clue: Murder by Death offers a novel spin on the mystery genre. You'll be offered a two-hour timeloop to play through, with each character having varied perspectives on the events and even the furnishings of the 166-room manor in that time.

Get a clue

Naturally, it's not as simple as jumping into the body of the killer. But the time loop mechanic and the ability to (quite literally) see the events from different perspectives is, I think, a really gripping mechanic. When Clue: Murder by Death initially passed over my desk, my first thoughts were: "Oh no, not another cosy multiplayer Among Us clone!"

But Murder by Death seems to offer something familiar enough, while also offering new spins on familiar mechanics. While it's set to arrive on PC and consoles later this year, a mobile release is also in the offing, and with the success of hits like Monopoly Go, I think developer Cocodrolo Games would be fools to keep us waiting!

