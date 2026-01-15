5 new mobile games to try this week - January 15th, 2026
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
A Webbing Journey
Spiders often get a lot of hate from the general public, but Silky seems to want to change all that by being the most helpful little eight-legged creature on the planet. A Webbing Journey is a charming physics-based adventure where you string all sorts of webs together to help humans, whether that's watering the plants or even doing the dishes.
And because you play as a spunky little spider, you get to crawl through and swing from any surface to make sure your web sticks it out - plus, there's a nifty sandbox mode too if you're feeling a tad more creative. You can even customise Silky's outfits with different accessories at the end of a tiresome web-swinging day!
2
Parcel Delivery Simulator
If, for some reason, you're looking to escape the daily grind by leaping right into another daily grind, perhaps Parcel Delivery Simulator can fulfil your very odd desire. The delivery sim will have you taking control of logistics to get a package safely from one location to the next.
Obviously, your time management and efficiency need to be on point as you plan delivery routes, sort your warehouse space, and maintain your delivery trucks properly. Monetise your delivery chain and make your logistics hub thrive - and if you want to become the ultimate delivery tycoon, you'd best get your parcel-sorting prowess in tip-top shape.
3
Dragon Traveler
Isekai adventures never get old, especially when there are waifus waiting on the other side! Dragon Traveler doesn't take itself too seriously, which is precisely what makes it incredibly refreshing.
Essentially, it's your typical gacha RPG but with plenty of humour thrown into the mix. You'll get to know all kinds of lovable waifus and discover bite-sized chapters - and if you ever get tired of the grind, there's always the offline rewards to take advantage of while you're AFK. It might just be the kind of unhinged comedy we all need to make sure January's off to a hilarious start!
4
Animal Mafia
What happens when animals get pushed to their limits? They inevitably turn into the mafia, it seems - which is exactly what this aptly named Survivors-like is all about.
As the title suggests, you'll collect all kinds of adorable animals and use them to fight endless hordes of monsters. Fret not, though, as these seemingly helpless critters have turned into the mafia, and they can easily defend their home with chaotic power-ups across convenient portrait-mode controls. You can take advantage of everything from powerful swords to epic rocket launchers to keep your homeland safe - those invading sea creatures definitely messed with the wrong island.
5
MU: Dark Awakening
It seems like Webzen is doubling down on the "massive" for this Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (or MMORPG, for us lazier folk), because MU: Dark Awakening lets you dive into hundred-player wars on a truly epic scale.
Even if you're a newcomer to this household Korean franchise, you'll likely still find plenty to keep you busy within the dark continent, especially with the cross-server guild battles and the compelling class freedom. It also promises fast progression and offline rewards to keep the grind at bay, so if you're looking to dabble in some multiplayer madness this week, MU's sequel-slash-spin-off might just be your cup of tea.