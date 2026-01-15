Blue Archive gets spooky with the debut of the new Occult Investigation Society characters

Ooh, spooky

It's time to get spooky with the introduction of the Occult Investigation Society in Blue Archive

Jump into new misadventures and explore the Wild Hunt Academy of the Arts

New events offer up rewards and enhanced pull rates for the latest characters

You know, it's often said that the depiction of high school in anime is a bit skewed. I'm pretty sure school councils don't have the power of life and death over the student body, while 98% of the wacky ideas for clubs would be nixed from the get-go. Case in point, the Occult Investigation Society club in Blue Archive.

Now, most teachers will probably attest that they won't allow anything more esoteric than maybe a pack of tarot cards in the building. But in Blue Archive, school rules are played fast and loose, as this newest event sees the debut of two new three-star characters associated with the Occult Investigation Society, Eri and Kanoe.

As you might expect, this update's story sees you once more roped into the activities of the students. This time, the Occult Investigation Society takes you through the Wild Hunt Academy of the Arts, a strange place filled with even stranger phenomena.

Palm-readings and fortune-telling

Naturally, from now until January 27th, you'll have a higher chance of acquiring both Eri and Kanoe as new students. There's also a new dice race minigame featuring Eri that'll offer plenty of rewards for you to grab as you progress around the board.

It's certainly well worth checking in on the story event (also available until the 27th) taking place. Especially since you'll also have extra rewards for beating each stage with specialised students (you have been checking our Blue Archive tier list out, right?). So, whether it's just for new characters or the rewards, it's well worth jumping into the misadventures of this new club.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to see what else mobile has to offer in the realm of RPGs, then you'll be glad to know that we've got you covered there. Simply sink your teeth into none other than our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our picks!