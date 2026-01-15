Civilization VII is the latest entry in the hit 4x series to make its way to Apple Arcade

Well isn't this civilised?

Civilization VII is the latest release in the series to make its way to mobile

This time in the form of Civilization VII Arcade Edition for Apple Arcade

Civ VII is the latest entry in the series that offers drastic mechanical alterations from the original

Over the years, Civilization has become a byword for grand strategy and one-of-a-kind tales of world conquest. So it's no surprise that it's also hugely popular when it makes its way to mobile. And now, fans of the series will be able to experience the latest entry on mobile with the upcoming launch of Civilization VII Arcade Edition on February 5th!

As you might expect from the name, Sid Meier's Civilization VII Arcade Edition is exclusive to subscription gaming service Apple Arcade. It's technically not the first portable edition of Civ VII (that'd be the Switch 2), but it's nonetheless still an impressively quick port of such a recent release.

For fans of the series, Civilization VII has proven to be a bit of a controversial entry. Changing up the action significantly by allowing you to change civilizations mid-game and splitting the action into three eras. Of course, this isn't the first time Civ has been accused of being dumbed down, but opinions remain split.

To stand the test of time

Civilization VII is undoubtedly the most impressive entry in the series, graphically speaking, so far. But then you'd expect that for it being the most recent. Personally, the changes to eras and switching civilizations did turn me away from this release, especially as I'm still quite happy with Civilization VI.

But, with developers Firaxis doing their level best to bring it to a standard that the community are happy with and plenty of new content still being released, I think it'll be well worth jumping into Civilization VII. Especially since, for those of you already subscribed, it's for the low, low price of free.

