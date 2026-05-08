Genshin Impact announces its latest major update arriving this month with new characters and quests

Genshin Impact's next major update is around the corner with version Luna VII

Brand-new characters, including Nicole and Lohen, are set to debut

Not to mention new in-game events such as the sports-themed Miliastra Wonderland

Despite many competitors coming to the fore, even from MiHoYo themselves, Genshin Impact remains an impassable mainstay of mobile. Now, MiHoYo have announced the latest major update for the hit ARPG in the form of version Luna VII (subtitled Truth Among the Pages of Purana), set to launch on May 20th.

Now, I'm not a Genshin player myself, but judging by the gravitas with which names like Il Dottore are bandied around in this update, things look to be quite serious. And once more, it'll be up to the player and pals to defend the land of Sumeru as Nahida falls into a seemingly magical slumber.

Fortunately, you'll have new characters to help you out as per usual. With the five-star polearm wielder Lohen, and the debut of fan-anticipated Nicole Reeyn as a five-star pyro catalyst wielder, the first member of the Hexenzirkel faction to be playable.

Third impact

Again, names like this sometimes go over my head. But undoubtedly, each major update MiHoYo brings to Genshin expands an already jam-packed roster. Just take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to see how many have made their mark, both good and 'meh', on the overall meta.

But even this epic new quest is accompanied by something a little lighter. Miliastra Wonderland offers a new sports-themed event to jump into, and Klee's Little Hexenzirkel gathering encourages players to jump into new minigames and earn rewards. So check in on May 20th for all this and a whole host of other additions as part of Genshin Impact's next major update.

Meanwhile, if you want to hear what the big news is of the week on mobile and don't have the time to sit down and read, why not pop on the latest episode of the Official Pocket Gamer podcast to hear some of our thoughts and takes?