Songs of Conquest announces launch for its Yulan DLC but no news yet for mobile

Songs of Conquest have unveiled the release date for their latest DLC

The Yulan are an Asian-inspired faction boasting new units and mechanics

However, like the Vanir and Roots, there's precious little news for it on mobile

Lavapotion's homage to the Heroes of Might and Magic franchise, Songs of Conquest, has unveiled the release date for its new DLC. The Yulan faction, the latest to join the conflict, hails from the isolated region of Aerbor. PC players can expect to get their hands on it come June 4th, but, unfortunately, there's no news yet for mobile.

Songs of Conquest is a personal favourite of mine (though mainly on PC), and allows players to take control of various distinct factions led by Wielders. These magic-using heroes allow you to enhance your already formidable tide of human warriors, undead legions, ruthless mercenaries, bizarre animals and beyond.

The Yulan themselves are obviously inspired by ancient China, and like Grand Cathay over in Total War: Warhammer, there's a heavy emphasis on balancing their different philosophical stances. By pledging to either the house of Li, Sheng or Xuan, you'll be able to enhance your armies in drastically different ways.

Sing a song of conquest

It goes without saying that the Yulan look to be an exciting addition for Songs of Conquest. However, much like the Nordic-themed Vanir and plantlike Roots, there's no word yet on when it'll arrive on mobile, as Songs of Conquest for smartphones is handled by Coffee Stain Publishing rather than Lavapotion directly.

The fact that DLC for Songs of Conquest seems to be more than a little slow in coming is disappointing to be sure. There's a reason I'm a fan, and even Dann gave it a glowing review when Songs of Conquest was first released. Unfortunately, much like Civilization VII, these potentially game-changing additions are up in the air.

For the moment, if you need to put your strategic acumen to the test, you can always check out our list of the best strategy games on Android instead and see what we've selected for you, budding world conquerors, to have a go at!