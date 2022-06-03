If you are looking for the latest Diablo Immortal codes, then our article is exactly what you needed. We've searched for all the latest active codes in the game, and at the moment there are no active codes, but as the option is there, we expect the first ones to drop anytime now.

Following in the footsteps of the previous titles, Diablo Immortal is a much-anticipated aRPG from Blizzard, which you can actually play on your mobile phones! The game continues the story of Diablo II but before the events in Diablo III. It is also, unsurprisingly, centred around the Worldstone, more specifically its destruction. For new players, we recommend you to read about Diablo Immortal best solo class, so you can have the easiest start.

Diablo Immortal codes - active

At the moment, the game has no active codes.

While there are no codes available at the moment, the redeem option is there and we'll make sure to let you know once the developers decide to release something new. We're positive it won't take much longer!

How to redeem codes in Diablo Immortal

Note: Make sure you're logged into your battle.net account!

Make sure you're logged into your battle.net account! Step 1: Open the Menu (three lines) in the upper right corner of the screen.

Open the Menu (three lines) in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select the Settings option in the upper right corner of the screen.

: Select the Settings option in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 3 : Go to Account, and you will see the Redeem option.

: Go to Account, and you will see the Redeem option. Step 4: Tap on it, type in your code and hit Redeem.

The code redemption process is pretty simple. We've got a step-by-step tutorial below, so check it out if you're unsure how to redeem the codes.

Diablo Immortal codes for iOS

Sadly, iOS players do not have access to the redeem option yet. You can instead try to log into the battle.net launcher on your PC and redeem them in the upper right corner, underneath your profile (tap on your Status and then on Redeem a Code).

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, edited by PocketGamer Staff.